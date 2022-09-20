Jobless numbers in the area barely moved in August, with the local unemployment rates performing a little bit better than Massachusetts as a whole, according to figures the state released Tuesday.
With a single exception, unemployment in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle remained at or under 3.5% for the second straight month, the Executive Office of Workplace Development said.
The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Attleboro had the highest unemployment in the area at 3.9%, up a tenth of a percentage point from July but down from 5.3% in August 2021.
In five of the towns covered by The Sun Chronicle, the jobless rate was unchanged from the month before or down slightly.
For the rest, Norton saw its jobless rate go from 3.3% to 3.5% and Seekonk rose from 3% to 3.2%, down from 5.9% and 4.9% a year ago. In Plainville, at 2.8%, and Rehoboth, at 3.3%, the percentages were up a tenth of a point over the month before. Both towns had jobless rates of 4.5% a year ago.
Foxboro, Wrentham and Norfolk were tied for the area’s lowest unemployment rate in August, 2.7%.
All the communities except Attleboro bested the unemployment rate in Massachusetts, which rose slightly in August, though employers added 6,400 new jobs, state officials reported Friday.
The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced a 3.6% jobless rate for August, up from 3.5% the month before, but still below the national rate of 3.7% reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The labor force decreased by an estimated 2,200 people from July — 6,300 fewer residents were employed this month, but 4,100 registered for unemployment, remaining in the labor force.
In local communities, however, the labor force numbers hardly budged from July to August, the state reported.
State officials reported that from from August 2021 to August 2022, Massachusetts has gained 126,400 new jobs.
