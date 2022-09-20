job fair
Buy Now

Patriot Place in Foxboro advertises for job seekers in May 2021.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

Jobless numbers in the area barely moved in August, with the local unemployment rates performing a little bit better than Massachusetts as a whole, according to figures the state released Tuesday.

With a single exception, unemployment in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle remained at or under 3.5% for the second straight month, the Executive Office of Workplace Development said.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews