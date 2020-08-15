Brown lawns, reminders from communities of outdoor water restrictions, and plenty of sunshine-filled hot summer days mean only one thing, a lack of rainfall.
The dry conditions have prompted the state last week to declare the entire state in a drought.
“The combination of three months of limited rainfall and well above normal temperatures through July and early August have led to very dry conditions in every region of Massachusetts,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said. “All levels of government are coordinating to address these critical drought conditions, and it is essential that residents and businesses across the Commonwealth take extra care to conserve water both indoors and outdoors.”
Limiting nonessential outdoor watering is one of the most effective ways to minimize the impacts of drought on water supply, and ensure there is enough water for drinking and fire protection, authorities say.
At a Level 2 -- Significant Drought, as outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, conditions are becoming significantly dry and warrant detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, emphasis on water conservation, more stringent watering restrictions, and technical outreach and assistance for affected municipalities.
The drought declaration was recommended by a Drought Management Task Force composed of state and federal officials and other entities, and will remain in effect until water levels return to normal.
The lack of rain has helped fuel numerous mulch and brush fires in the Attleboro area the past several weeks, including a brush fire outside Quality Fruitland off Route 6 in Seekonk that threatened the building late Friday night.
Brush and mulch fires are often sparked by discarded smoking materials.
“Dry conditions increase the threat of brush and wildland fires, so we urge residents to exercise caution when using charcoal grills, matches, and other open flames during outdoor activities and to call 911 immediately if there is a fire to prevent the fire from spreading,” Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Samantha Phillips said.
The state has had more than 700 brush fires this year, consuming hundreds of acres of land, the fire marshal's office said.
An outdoor fire can take days to bring under control, with firefighters often having to return to brush fires that have reignited. That has happened on islands in Norton Reservoir this summer.
The last significant rainfall in the area was the middle of July when about an inch was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department, meaning it has been nearly a month since the skies opened up.
While July was slightly above average for rain, with 3.8 inches, only a few days had heavy rain, water department records show.
It hasn't helped that nearly one-third of the days this summer have seen temperatures in the 90s, including seven days this month that is half over.
This summer season there have also been three heat waves, which are at least three consecutive 90-degree days. One of the hot spells ran six days in July and topped off at 97 degrees -- the hottest day in two years in Attleboro.
There were four-day heat waves in July and last week.
Typical high temperatures in July and August run in the low 80s, records indicate.
The state recorded the second hottest July on record last month. Attleboro just missed the Top 10 hottest Julys in the books.
Despite the absence of rain and high temps causing water levels in many area waterways to drop, Attleboro water supplies are in fine shape, the city water department says -- particularly because of a wet spring.
Some rain and below average temperatures this past weekend and Monday are not expected to change the drought situation much, and warmer than normal temperatures are predicted in the coming weeks and months.
