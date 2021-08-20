Local residents are keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Storm Henri, which is predicted to become a hurricane and hit southern New England Sunday with damaging winds and heavy rain.
If Henri strengthens into a hurricane, it will be the region’s first direct hit by such a storm in three decades. Hurricane Bob hit Rhode Island on Aug. 19, 1991 — 30 years ago Thursday. The Category 2 storm killed at least 17 people and caused more than $1.5 billion worth of damage.
The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for coastal southern New England. As of Friday evening, area officials said Henri was expected to be either a Category 1 hurricane or a high-level tropical storm with 70 mph winds or stronger when it comes ashore Sunday afternoon.
Workers at local home and hardware stores said Friday there didn’t appear to be a flood of storm-related sales. At The Home Depot in South Attleboro, a store worker said there were some customers buying flashlights. At True Value in downtown Mansfield, owner Chris Todd said sales were typical although one customer purchased a lantern.
Rather than a run on flashlights and batteries, Todd said, the store was busy arranging U-Haul rentals for college-bound students or their parents.
“It’s the busiest weekend of the year for U-Haul’s,” Todd said.
As for storm preparation, Todd said “I think people will start gearing up (Saturday).”
While the impact was expected to be worse along the coast, especially in Connecticut and on Long Island, where the storm was tracking according to the National Weather Service’s 5 p.m. update Friday, Attleboro area emergency management officials were preparing for power outages and flooding.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, Police Chief Kyle Heagney and Fire Chief Scott Lachance, the city’s emergency management director, say the contingency plans in place are adequate for the storm.
Heroux said he talked with the city’s department heads and that extra public works and parks personnel may be called in to help clear roads from downed trees and branches.
In addition, Heroux said he has been talking to Waste Management and hopes they will delay trash pickup on Monday to avoid barrels and litter blowing around.
A decision by the trash collection company is expected Saturday and will be posted in the city’s website and the mayor’s public Facebook page.
“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Heroux said.
Heagney and Lachance said they have plans in place to hold personnel on duty or call additional staff if the situation stretches the resources of the on-duty shifts of police and firefighters.
“We may need more officers with trees down, power outages or road closures,” Heagney said.
Already this year, Heagney said, there have been several windy storms that have blown down old or rotted trees and branches.
“Hopefully, we’ll be spared this time because of the downed trees and branches from previous storms,” Heagney said.
Lachance said there are numerous contingency plans in place, including plans coordinated with public safety personnel in surrounding towns if needed.
The police and fire departments work with the health department and council on aging to get people help with oxygen or other powered medical devices in the event of a power outage, Lachance said.
The fire chief warned that residents should stay off the streets during the storm for safety reasons.
In North Attleboro, plans are in place to open an emergency operations center at the police station to monitor the storm, said Fire Chief Chris Coleman, the town’s emergency management director.
“The rain looks like it’s going to be our biggest threat, but that could change,” Coleman said.
On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard to help with highwater rescue, debris clearing and public safety support from impacted communities. The activation order allows for up to 1,000 members to remain in place until support is no longer needed, according to the governor’s office.
Residents can call 2-1-1 to obtain disaster information and call local public safety non-emergency phone numbers or town halls for local questions.
Property owners are encouraged to take photos or videos to document any damages to property and to contact their insurance company, according to the governor’s office.
This storm could cause power outages impacting at least 100,000 residents, and possibly as many as 300,000, and utility crews are being staged to assist in restoring power.
National Grid customers should call 1-800-465-1212 to report a power failure. This number also provides you with updates on expected service restoration when available. Eversource customers can call 1-800-592-2000.
Residents should power up all cellphones and make sure their vehicles have a full tank of gas.
Officials said they will be posting information on municipal websites to keep residents updated. Residents should call 911 for any emergency.
Anyone using a generator or a grill should use it outside because fumes from the equipment contain deadly carbon monoxide.
Residents should make sure their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working.
Residents are also reminded to stay away from any downed utility wires and just assume they are charged.
