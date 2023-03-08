Brookline, Malden, Haverhill, Woburn and Melrose: four school districts where educators decided to go on strike and one where teachers merely threatened to do so within the last year, despite that action being illegal in Massachusetts.
Following this series of strikes, a big push is underway on Beacon Hill to change the law. A recently filed bill would grant some public employees, including educators, the right to go on strike after six months of contract negotiations, without facing legal penalties.
“The right to strike is one of our most fundamental rights (as) workers. … I’ve seen personally that power and strength and importance of being able to come together as a group of workers and thereby generate a better balance of power at the negotiating table,” said state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who is sponsoring the bill and represents Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk, among other towns in the Norfolk, Worcester and Middlesex district.
While educators across the commonwealth have been demanding higher wages — particularly for paraprofessionals whose hourly wages often fall below the state’s minimum wage of $15 an hour, according to the Boston Globe — Rausch said they are also striking for the needs of their students.
“These are all things — smaller class sizes, more one-on-one attention, nurses, mental health resources for students, healthy meals — these are all subjects of recent coordinated action by teachers,” she said.
In the case of Malden’s one-day strike last October, the state senator said teachers were specifically requesting much-needed support for their students following two years of online and hybrid learning.
“Students can’t learn if they’re hungry. Students can’t learn if they don’t have supplies. Students can’t learn if they don’t have good classroom ventilation. Students can’t learn without the right teacher to students and paraprofessional to student ratios,” she said.
State Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven, D-Somerville, the bill’s co-sponsor, echoed Rausch’s sentiments in an interview with Wicked Local and added that advocating for better pay was also a way of helping students.
“But an educator with little pay, a person who needs two other jobs to support themselves — that doesn’t do our students any favors,” she said.
In Quincy, where negotiations between the Quincy Education Association and city officials have gone on for eight months, there have been questions of whether the union will follow the lead of other districts who have gone on strike.
But association President Gayle Carvalho told the Patriot Ledger that going on strike would be a last resort, partially because of the impact it would have on students.
“I cannot name an educator that I have met who would agree that they want to withhold their labor. No one wants to do that,” Carvalho said. “What they want is to be heard, and one of the ways that some of these unions have figured out to be heard by their communities, when their leader is not listening to them, is to withhold labor. It’s drastic, it’s unfortunate, and educators do not want to be away from their students.”
Max Page, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, has also stressed that educators do not want to go on strike, but do so because “it becomes necessary in their minds.”
“By the same token, they also do it because they feel like for the near- and long-term, to win parental leave or to win fair pay for underpaid paraprofessionals and to lift the profession in that way — ultimately, they make the calculation that it’s worth it to achieve that for the long term,” Page told the State House News Service.
Opponents of the bill — and of unions using strikes as a bargaining tool during negotiation with school committees and districts — argue its passage may inadvertently harm students by incentivizing strikes that cause school closures and a potential loss of important learning time.
“I think that having come off of the past couple of years of a very, very disruptive educational environment to have it once again disrupted is not in the interest of kids and students,” said Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.
In the cases of Haverhill and Woburn, where classes were canceled for four and five days respectively, the missed instructional time will have to be made up by tacking on extra days at the end of the school year.
“Those of us who work in the field know that when you hit the end of June and you’re making up five days of school when a lot of people are disengaging, that is not the best learning opportunity when you’re taking it away from the middle of the year where kids are heavily engaged and teachers are heavily engaged in teaching and learning,” Scott said.
MCAS scores from 2022 revealed that students across the commonwealth were still struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional learning environment.
The number of third through eighth grade students meeting or exceeding expectations in math fell 10% in 2022 from 2019, according to data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. For the same grades, the number of students meeting or exceeding expectations in English fell 11% for the same time period.
‘Every day counts’
Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said it could take up to five years for students to fully catch up to where they would have been before the pandemic.
“I think that what we’ve gone through over the past several years, I think every day counts. And in terms of where we are with student learning, we know that a lot of kids have lost a lot of important instructional time, so I do think [school closures due to strikes] makes the difference,” Scott said.
Along with the academic losses, Glenn Koocher, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, said the pandemic caused noticeable emotional affects as well.
“Everybody’s sort of emotionally tipped upside down,” Koocher said. “The world changed very suddenly. And it’s been very stressful. It has hit different kids at different ages in different ways. … If you’re a young kind, you lost valuable years where you acquire the kinds of social skills that you need to learn how to play and get along with people.”
This impact is only exacerbated by the disruptions caused by strikes, he said.
“Students get anxious,” he said. “You’re also confused. You go to class, you take civics, you learn that the law is there to be followed and here the teachers (are) saying ‘we don’t care, we’re going to strike even though it’s illegal.’ … So, there is that question about respect for the law, respect for authority.”
According to Scott, strikes take a toll on the community and relationships among educators, students, parents and administrators.
“I think of also the impact that this has in terms of the overall culture of the school environment,” he said. “It takes away from the more unified sense of how people work together. There’s a lot of disruption that occurs in terms of the relationships that are caused by these strikes.”
Despite objections to the “Right to Strike” bill, Rausch said it was “the beginning of a conversation” at the start of this legislative session.
“I am excited for this conversation to be getting such attention and excited to continue the conversation as we work toward a solution that will work for everybody,” she said.
Gov. Maura Healey has been vocal in her stance on the matter.
In an interview with WBZ-TV in early February, the governor said she was “not a fan” of the educator strikes, primarily citing the problems it causes for students.
“There’s a reason why that (ban) is in place. While I have a lot of sympathy and want to make sure workers, in this case educators, are getting paid what they should for the important work that they do, it is still paramount that our kids be in school,” she said.
When asked if the bill passed through the Legislature and landed on her desk, Healey indicated she would veto it.