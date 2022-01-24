A virtual legislative breakfast to discuss “Building Innovative Housing Solutions” will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
It will be hosted by state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, the United Way and the South Coast Regional Network to End Homelessness.
Participating in the discussion will be U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Joan Meschino, D-Hull, and state Rep. Carol Doherty, D-Taunton.
They will discuss “once-in-a-lifetime opportunities” to create a supportive pipeline for funding affordable housing, a press release said.
Innovations in programs and policies that are aimed at ending homelessness will be highlighted.
Organizers of the event want to create "a call to action around shared priorities" that will expand supportive housing across the state, the press release said.
Preregistration is required at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvdOmqrjMsHtxQIXX3WHR0shFwpkD_vH1a.
After registering an email containing a link to join the meeting will be sent.