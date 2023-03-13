Mass Statehouse

The Massachusetts Statehouse dome

 ASSOCIATED PRESs

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio has begun an audit of the Legislature aimed, she says, at uncovering the reasons for its lack of transparency and its need to keep things secret.

DiZoglio said state officials consider themselves exempt from the public records law and that includes the Senate, the House, the judiciary and the governor’s office.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.