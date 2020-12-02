Area legislators split along party lines on a massive compromise bill on police reform that they say will, if approved by the governor, change law enforcement for decades to come.
While supporters say the bill will address long-needed reforms and offers enough protections for police, opponents and police unions say not all the changes will be good.
State Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said Wednesday she fears that unless some changes are made to the legislation, good, experienced police officers will leave the profession.
Poirier said the language in the section of the bill regarding qualified immunity, which offers police officers some protections from civil lawsuits, needs to be changed.
“I’m concerned that this is not going to be a good thing for public safety,” Poirier said of the compromise bill passed Tuesday night by the House and Senate.
The House voted 92-67 in favor while the Senate passed it 28-12.
Local House members opposing the bill included Republicans Jay Barrows of Mansfield, Shawn Dooley of Norfolk and Steven Howitt of Seekonk.
State Sens. Paul Fenney D-Foxboro, and Becca Rausch, D-Needham, whose district includes North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk and part of Attleboro, voted for it.
Echoing many of the complaints from law enforcement representatives, Howitt said the bill was rushed through the Legislature. The original was about 29 pages but the version legislators were suddenly asked to vote on was 100 pages longer.
“We have very good police officers in Massachusetts. We’re not in the same position as other states,” Howitt said.
Barrows said he preferred the initial legislation offered by Gov. Charlie Baker, which Barrows said had wide support before others weighed in and added to it.
“I think we’re going at it the wrong way,” Barrows said.
The legislation was released by the leadership late Monday after months of closed-door negotiations. Separate bills had been approved by the House and Senate earlier this year.
Although he voted against an earlier version of police reform legislation, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he was persuaded to vote for the compromise bill because it offered improvements he sought.
Hawkins said he supports a key section that creates a Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.
Among other things, the commission will have the authority to certify, decertify or suspend the certification of a police officer, he said, adding that the process is similar to those in other professions.
Hawkins said the compromise bill includes qualified immunity protections for police officers, whom he added have a difficult job.
“Our local law enforcement is being held under the shade of events that happen elsewhere,” Hawkins said.
Police have protection through their unions and Civil Service. He said the process to decertify a police officer under the new law is “rigorous.”
In an email, Rausch called the legislation “a major step in the right direction with notable components that begin to chip away at structural racism, reduce the use of excessive force, and create accountability in policing.”
“I voted yes to advance justice, fairness, and equity for all, as I’ve pledged to my constituents and have done throughout my tenure in the Senate,” Rausch said.
In addition to the oversight commission on training and standards, the bill bans choke holds and limits the use of no-knock warrants, tear gas, rubber pellets and dogs, she sad.
The bill also mandates de-escalation in both individual and crowd situations, including protests, and requires police officers to intervene if they witness an abuse of force by another officer.
Feeney said in an email that the bill was not perfect but a product of “compromise, conversation and collaboration.”
He said the creation of the certification process “will go a long way toward addressing systemic issues around accountability in some municipalities” and will hold every police officer in Massachusetts to the same standard, “regardless of their agency.”
“The stories of people of color in Massachusetts that have had negative interactions with police, simply because of the color of their skin, have been elevated in this statewide debate and they should not be ignored,” Feeney said.
Adding that the debate was emotional and one of the more difficult ones he has experienced as a state senator, Feeney said he voted in favor of the bill because it was time to act to raise the standard of policing across the state.
“However I do so knowing that the police officers in the greater Attleboro area have always been professional, conscientious and progressive in their policing method,” Feeney said.
He added that the bill addresses the systemic issues in places where police are not as professional.
Baker can sign the bill, veto it or send it back to Beacon Hill with amendments.
The version passed by the Legislature is vehemently opposed by police unions including the State Police Association of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Coalition of Police, the state’s largest law enforcement union.
The latter organization, which represents police in all Sun Chronicle communities except Norton, called the bill a “final attack on police officers by lawmakers on Beacon Hill.”
President Scott Hovsepian wrote that the proposed standards and training commission would be able to revoke an officer’s certification even before a complete internal investigation and disciplinary hearing occurs.
“What was supposed to be a reasonable and thoughtful process to establish sensible police reforms is now a runaway train that must be stopped,” the union wrote.
The union is appealing to the governor to veto the bill, noting that the 67 votes against the bill in the House would be enough to sustain the veto.
