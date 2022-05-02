Democratic leaders in the House released a nearly $50 billion state budget proposal last week that would increase spending in a number of areas but sidesteps $690 million in proposed tax cuts suggested by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.
While the overall House membership is overwhelmingly Democratic, the six state lawmakers representing all or part of the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle are split evenly between the two major parties. And while GOP lawmakers align with plans to cut taxes in the coming fiscal year, Democrats who responded to questions from The Sun Chronicle were bit more circumspect.
Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, the newest member of the local delegation, said he’s been an advocate for tax breaks for senior citizens, and filed a bill earlier in the legislative session that would have raised the benefit. That’s also a component of Baker’s plan, which calls for upping the senior circuit breaker tax credit, a refundable credit for residents over 65 based on their real estate taxes, as well as other reductions for low-income residents. The Joint Revenue Committee is reviewing both bills.
“Overall, my sincere hope is that a bill calling for tax relief does emerge from the Revenue Committee before the end of this session. I am fighting hard to try to keep tax relief for seniors in the mix. I would look forward to voting for a bill with this in the recipe,” the freshman lawmaker wrote in an email.
GOP lawmakers are more full-throated about their support for Baker’s proposal. For Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, it’s one he would have voted on if he could have.
“We have a record surplus in revenue,” Dooley said. “Especially during this time of high inflation, the money should go back to the people. I believe the hard-working folks of the commonwealth know better what they need and what to spend their money on than the politicians on Beacon Hill.”
Dooley is currently running for a seat in the state Senate against incumbent Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham.
While Baker’s tax package did not come before the full house, Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, noted some tax measures were the subject of recent roll call votes, including a few that mirrored parts of the governor’s proposal.
One sought to double the estate tax threshold to $2 million and another would have increased the senior circuit breaker tax credit to $1,755. Both were rejected on nearly identical party-line votes.
“I voted for both tax reduction amendments,” Howitt said in an email.
Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, noted there was also a vote on a reduction in the short terms capital gains rate, a tax on the profits from investments, as well as a separate vote on a holiday for the state’s gas tax. Those proposals failed, too.
“So, in the end we were unsuccessful in reducing the burden of taxation on the citizens of Massachusetts,” Barrows said in an email.
But Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said in a phone interview that tax cuts have to help those who have been hurt by the pandemic. He said he’s “not in favor or against” the governor’s proposal.
“Tax breaks need to be progressive,” he said.
He’d be in favor of them if help went to those who need it the most. And, despite the political divide, he said it was actually more “conservative” to hold off on slashing taxes.
“We don’t say that because we had one good year we are all set,” Hawkins said.
In the House budget proposal, he said, “a lot of things were addressed because we had a good year.” But he added, “Revenue is a funny thing. It has unintended consequences. We are dealing with it.”
The area’s other Democratic House member, Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, whose district includes one voting precinct in Mansfield, did not respond to an emailed query.
Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano has not ruled out revisiting Baker’s proposed tax breaks before the end of the Legislature’s formal session on July 31, but said House lawmakers didn’t feel they were necessary now.
The House is expected to debate and vote on its budget proposal later in the month. Last up in the annual budget-writing process is the Senate, also controlled by Democrats.
Once the House and Senate approve their separate versions of the spending plan, a special committee of House and Senate members will come up with a compromise version that will head back to both chambers for a final vote.
That final version then heads to Baker’s desk for his signature. Baker can issue vetoes, but Democrats have large enough majorities in both chambers to override any vetoes if they want.
The goal is to have the new budget wrapped up before by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)