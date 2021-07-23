Massachusetts House members — including all representatives from The Sun Chronicle area — have overwhelmingly approved a bill to legalize sports betting in the state, but it’s fate in the Senate remains uncertain.
House lawmakers voted 156-3 Thursday night to approve the measure, which would allow the state’s licensed casinos and simulcast and live horse racing facilities to offer sports betting. It would also place a 12.5% tax on revenues from in-person wagers and 15% on revenues from mobile bets, and impose a range of consumer safety measures.
The bill garnered bipartisan support, including in the districts covered by The Sun Chronicle.
Voting in favor of the bill on a roll call vote were Reps. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk and Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield.
Senate leaders, however haven’t committed to taking up sports betting as the Legislature approaches its August recess. A bill pending in that chamber also differs significantly from the House version. It would ban college sports betting and impose different fees on the industry.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said he has been an advocate for legalizing sports betting in the commonwealth “since the Supreme Court cleared the way for states to do so in their 2018 decision.” In fact, Feeney filed his own Senate version.
“In our region, we lose Massachusetts money to Rhode Island every day, up north the money is flowing into New Hampshire,” Feeney said in an email. “I’m glad that the bills cleared a hurdle in the House and will work closely with my colleagues to pass the right bill for the people, communities, and businesses of Massachusetts.”
Scanlon said in an email that he’s committed to working with Feeney “and will do my best to advocate for (the bill’s) passage.”
Hawkins, while saying he’s opposed to gambling in general, agreed the House bill could recover “revenue we are giving up at the state line.” It could also help family-owned horse breeders who could benefit from the revenue.
Hawkins believes opposition in the Senate will be less of a factor than time. “We usually don’t do much in August,” he said in a phone interview.
The House approved sports wagering last year as part of a broader economic package, but Senate leaders declined to include it in their version, arguing it was the wrong time to be introducing an entirely new industry to the state.
Casino gambling has been legal in Massachusetts for years and the state has three large gambling venues, including Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional. Some 30 states, including neighboring Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island, have since legalized sports wagering in some fashion.
