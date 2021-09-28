State Sen. Becca Rausch is citing her efforts to get paid time off for parents and caregivers who have to take children to to get COVID-19 shots. The House and Senate have sent a bill containing that provision to Gov. Charlie Baker for his signature.
“We cannot get to the other side of this pandemic without widespread vaccination, and we cannot force families to choose between putting food on the table and providing their children with life-saving preventive care,” the Needham Democrat said in a prepared statement. “I am so proud that my proposal to uplift Massachusetts families was included in the Legislature’s COVID emergency paid sick leave extension, and I remain fervently committed to advancing the data-driven public health policies we need to safeguard our communities.”
Rausch, who is in her second term in the Senate, represents a district that includes North Attleboro, Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham and parts of Attleboro.
