Attleboro area legislators continue to push for a bill that monitors and reduces the commercial use of rodent-killing pesticides following the death of a bald eagle earlier this month.
The female bald eagle from Arlington, named MK, is suspected to have died from ingesting second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides, or SGARs, through her prey, according to wildlife rescuers at Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center.
SGARs prevent blood clotting and cause the animal that consumes them to bleed internally until it dies. The Barnstable wildlife center attempted to stabilize MK for three days before a spontaneous hemorrhage obstructed her airway, causing her to die within minutes.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, re-filed a bill this session that aims to monitor and reduce the use of SGARs by professional pest control companies.
Environmentalists hope the bill will help protect wildlife that feed on rodents. Some Attleboro area pest control companies, however, believe legislative efforts are misguided and claim the problem lies with irresponsible property owners.
The bill was passed last year with strong support by both the House and the Senate but was not signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker before the end of the legislative session.
“We want to make sure that the secondary poisoning in wildlife stops,” North Attleboro Board of Health Director Anne Marie Fleming said in support of the bill.
The measure calls for the public digitization of reports by commercial pest control companies to increase transparency and awareness. It also mandates the implementation of alternative solutions before resorting to the use of SGARs.
Though Hawkins would prefer an outright ban on SGARs, he hopes his bill is a step in the right direction.
“You can’t go directly to a ban until you have enough ammunition to do it,” Hawkins said. “We didn’t want to wait years. We wanted something that would immediately move the needle.”
Residential rodent populations in the greater Attleboro area surged during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the closure of restaurants and increased at-home food consumption, said Fleming, citing the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
The increase is perpetuated by milder winters and the displacement of natural predators due to construction.
Rodenticides are prohibited for residential consumer purchase but are used commercially throughout the state and widely in the greater Attleboro area, according to Hawkins.
Despite Massachusetts’ over-the-counter ban, property owners, often misinformed about rodenticides, still purchase the product through online platforms such as Amazon, William Martin, owner of Martin Pest Control in North Attleboro, said.
According to Martin, the issues surrounding SGARs originate with residents irresponsibly disposing of trash, feeding wildlife, and ignoring preventative measures.
“As a last resort, we use rodenticide. The biggest need for us to use rodenticide is lack of cooperation from a customer,” Martin said. “It comes down to personal responsibility. Everybody understands that rodenticides is a lethal means and is not something you just throw around. But sometimes the only way we can professionally eradicate these vermin, disease-spreading rodents, is through the use of rodenticides.”
Martin said that most pest control companies already exhaust alternative solutions before resorting to rodenticide, but some residents seek out the poison for its low price tag.
“People need to do the right thing — us in the pest control field, homeowners, everyone,” Martin said.
Martin believes that the solution to secondary wildlife poisoning is to address the behavior of property owners rather than that of commercial pest control companies. He added that people who criticize commercial pest control companies are often from wealthier areas without rodent problems and do not understand the gravity of infestation.
Fleming said that the North Attleboro health board does discuss the issue of secondary wildlife poisoning with property owners.
“We’ve been trying to be proactive giving information out to people to ensure people are using pest management like prevention before poisoning,” Fleming said.
Second-generation rodenticides are designed to kill in only one feeding, but the rodent does not typically die until four days to two weeks later. These properties result in a greater threat to non-target species than first-generation compounds, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Testing for SGARs poisoning in animals is expensive and many nonprofit organizations protecting wildlife do not have the resources to track cases, Hawkins said.
Zak Mertz, CEO of the New England Wildlife Centers, said that the organization sees 50 to 200 cases of suspected SGARs poisoning a year based on symptomatology.
“It goes really underreported,” Mertz said. “There’s a disparity between the actual number of animals that make it into care and the ones that do make it into care are often not confirmed. That’s why we’re working with the legislation to try to get some reporting on the chemical usage.”
A 2020 study found that 91 percent of the birds at one wildlife center tested positive for two or more different types of rodenticide, with SGARs found most frequently. A study at another wildlife center found that 100% of tested red-tailed hawks had been exposed to SGARs.
MK’s death is not Massachusetts’ first case of a bald eagle dying due to suspected SGARs poisoning. The first confirmed case occurred in 2021 on the Charles River.
Also in 2021, an adult great horned owl and two of her owlets were found sick from ingesting what was suspected to be rodenticide. Only one owlet survived.
“If one of those owls stayed alive, it would kill hundreds of rats on an ongoing basis. We just got rid of the predator. We made more rats, not less, by using this chemical,” Hawkins said.
An owl with similar symptoms was rescued in February after it was spotted bleeding from the treetops of Quincy Market in Boston.
MK, who was hatched in 2016, leaves behind her mate KZ, who nested with her for years in the Mystic River Watershed. Bald eagles can live up to 30 years old and often mate for life. The pair were subjects of public admiration and regarded as a testament to the progress of Mystic River habitats, according to the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center Facebook page.
“We hope her case will serve as a true wake up call for people to stop using SGARs, and will ultimately lead to true systemic change,” wrote Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center rescuers. “It is time to restrict the use of these poisons. Rodent control does not need to come at the expense of our natural heritage and ecosystem.”