Attleboro area legislators continue to push for a bill that monitors and reduces the commercial use of rodent-killing pesticides following the death of a bald eagle earlier this month.

The female bald eagle from Arlington, named MK, is suspected to have died from ingesting second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides, or SGARs, through her prey, according to wildlife rescuers at Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center.

Marissa Walker is a reporter with the Boston University Statehouse Program.