Area legislators split along party lines on a landmark police reform law that Republicans say weighed too heavily against police and Democrats hailed as a compromise that creates a long overdue system aimed at weeding out bad cops.
The major portion of the law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week is the creation of the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, long sought by police chiefs to match what other states have already created.
The nine-member commission composed mostly of civilians will certify officers and develop standards and a process for decertification, suspension, or reprimand when an officer commits wrongdoing. It will also investigate cases of alleged misconduct.
Other highlights include barring the use of choke holds and the practice of firing shots into a vehicle fleeing a scene “unless doing so is both necessary to prevent imminent harm and proportionate to that risk of harm,” according to Baker’s office.
Another piece of the law will require officers to intervene in many instances where a fellow officer is using unnecessary force and to report it.
It preserves qualified immunity, the legal principle that offers protections for police officers in civil suits. It also allows police to use facial recognition technology during investigations under certain conditions.
Opponents, including police unions, have criticized the process and rush to pass the legislation without input from police and other stakeholders. They also say it grew out of reaction to events in other parts of the county.
But legislators, who favored the final bill signed by Baker after he sent it back to the Statehouse with amendments, say it reflects a compromise and addresses long-needed reforms.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said he was pleased the final bill was supported by both legislative bodies, racial justice advocates and local officials from communities of color.
He also noted that Baker, the Black and Latino legislative caucus and the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers supported the bill.
“We have a lot of work to do in the future, but I'm confident and hopeful that all stakeholders will continue to work collaboratively for the benefit of all citizens while upholding standards and protecting our communities,” Feeney said in an email statement.
Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he voted in favor of the final bill because it offers protections for police officers, gives them a voice on the commission and addresses concerns about use-of-force issues.
“I’m a strong believer in compromise,” Hawkins said, adding that the amendments the governor wanted “made it a fairer bill.”
State Reps. Shawn Dooley of Norfolk and Steven Howitt of Seekonk, both Republicans, said they favored the governor’s original bill filed earlier in the year and voted against the final bill.
The representatives said the governor’s initial bill addressed reforms before it became filled with other additions to please special interests without enough police input.
“Anyone who is honest cannot be happy with the process of how it was done,” Dooley said.
Howitt agreed, saying “it just became a mishmash jumble of a lot of things” in reaction to police shootings in other parts of the country.
“We have very good police officers throughout the state. They have to make decisions in split seconds. I’m not in their shoes,” Howitt said. “It was a knee-jerk reaction in my opinion.”
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the legislation has some good aspects to it, such as the standards and training commission, but the implementation of other parts have him concerned.
Heagney said the bill will not take effect until July and he may have to appoint a training officer to implement requirements for police that the bill contains.
“I’m still trying to digest it. There’s some aspects I disagree with,” Heagney said.
He said he wished the civil service system could be abolished because of the limits it places on chiefs to appoint qualified candidates that reflect the demographics of their communities.
An area police officer with over two decades of experience, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said police in the state have become “public enemy number one” because of the shootings of suspects in other parts of the country.
He feared his job will become even more dangerous and referred to police shootings, including one where a trooper was shot in the leg in Springfield on New Year’s Eve after responding to a call, and a second where another trooper was shot in the hand Nov. 20 in Hyannis during a traffic stop.
“Things are going to get a lot worse and it’s sad to see that. For the first time in my career it’s sad to say I felt safer when I was in Afghanistan and Iraq than I do out on the streets,” the officer said.
He said the commission for police standards is dominated by civilians unlike other state boards that deal with lawyers and doctors, which are composed of their peers.
While legislators did take written statements from police unions, no police officers were called to testify in person because of the pandemic, and that would have had more impact, the officer said.
“They didn’t have to rush this. They could have waited,” he said.
