Area residents and businesses are imposing their own economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.
Liquor stores are removing Russian vodka from their shelves and bars are not serving it to their patrons or ordering it.
“We have pulled Russian vodka from our shelves,” said Steve Morgan, manager of Route One Wine and Spirits in Foxboro. “Customers have been in agreement and supportive.”
The store, down the road from Gillette Stadium, has even posted news of the removal on its large digital sign on Route 1.
The only Russian vodka the store usually sells, Morgan said, are Stoli flavors, which he said are popular.
Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine & Spirits stores in North Attleboro and Seekonk have also pulled Russian vodka from shelves.
“Not much other than an ideological protest but it is our little show of solidarity,” store president Sandra Gasbarro said.
“Russian Standard and Stoli are my best sellers,” Gasbarro said, adding Stoli’s grain comes from Russia, not Latvia, where the vodka is made.
Brothers Liquors on Pine Street in Attleboro hasn’t put away Russian vodka, a store employee said.
Some stores didn’t have to make a decision.
Wayne Smith, manager of Dubs’s Liquors and Fine Wines on Chauncy Street in Mansfield, said he doesn’t sell any Russian vodka. His most popular vodka is Tito’s, which comes from Texas.
Some Yankee Spirits stores are also pulling Russian-made vodka from shelves.
The Attleboro store referred questions to its corporate offices, where nobody was immediately available.
At Box Seats, a restaurant/sports bar at Tower Square on Route 1 in North Attleboro, owner Charlie Tgibedes said he has Russian vodka but doesn’t plan to order any more.
“I don’t plan to buy anything going forward from the distributors,” Tgibedes said.
The businessman does question removing or disposing of Russian vodka businesses already bought.
“It looks good doing it but the stuff is already in the building and paid for. You’re just hurting yourself dumping it down the drain,” Tgibedes said.
At Union Straw restaurant/bar on Mechanic Street in Foxboro, the manager/bartender said only American-made Tito’s vodka is on hand.
State Rep. Patrick Kearney, D-Scituate, has filed legislation to ban the purchase and sale of Russian-made products. Kearney says the main intent of the bill is to send a message to the federal government.
In New Hampshire, Gov. John Sununu ordered all Russian-made spirits removed from state-run liquor stores.
A similar ban would be unlikely in Massachusetts as the liquor distribution network is privately owned, officials point out.
In Canada, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario Friday announced that all products produced in Russia will be removed, including from 679 of its stores across the province. It also promised to accept the return of any Russian products.