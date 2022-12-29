The area is losing its member on the Governor’s Council next month.
Whether it gets a new one is unknown at the moment.
Robert Jubinville, D-Milton, who won a new two-year term on the council in November, was confirmed this week as clerk magistrate of Framingham District Court by his fellow councilors.
Jubinville, 76, has served on the council since 2013, representing the Second District, which includes all the communities in the Sun Chronicle coverage area except for Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker nominated Jubinville, an attorney, to the $174,532-a-year post earlier this month.
Following a hearing last week, the council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to confirm him. Lone dissenter, Councilor Marilyn Petitto Devaney, said Jubinville was qualified for the post but objected to a council member being named to a position where he’d be voted on by his fellow councilors.
Jubinville won reelection over Franklin Republican and Bishop Feehan High School graduate Dashe Videira in November by 194,480 to 112,941.
After news of Jubinville’s nomination became public, there was a flurry of posts on Twitter saying that, as runner-up, the post should go to Videira. However, the state constitution lays out a procedure for filling a vacancy on the council, requiring the state House and Senate to vote on a replacement from the communities in the district. It’s not clear when that may happen.
Jubinville is due to be sworn in to his new post in January. He told The Patriot Ledger he was not sure when he would step down from the council.
The Governor’s Council, also known as the Executive Council, has a pedigree going back to Colonial times and has played various roles in state governance since then. Today, according to the official site on Mass.gov, “The Governor’s Council provides advice and consent on gubernatorial appointments, pardons and commutations, and warrants for the state treasury.”
Usually operating with little publicity, the council’s deliberations were in the news recently after Baker sought pardons for two individuals at the center of one the nation’s most notorious sexual abuse trials of the 1980s.
Gerald “Tooky” Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave and their late mother Violet were convicted in 1986 and 1987 of abusing young children at their Fells Acres Day Care in Malden.
Following a hearing, Baker withdrew the pardon requests after saying there did not appear to be enough support on the council to approve them.
Prior to the hearing, Jubinville had told The Boston Globe that he was inclined to forgive the Amiraults.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.
