The excitement and sales for the huge Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots seemed more intense a few months ago, but Jay Soryal said Tuesday that will change.
“Everybody wants to win the jackpot. Everybody wants to win the millions,” said Soryal, the owner of Cozy Mini-Mart in a plaza at North Avenue and West Street in Attleboro.
Tuesday’s night’s Mega Millions estimated $725 million jackpot is the game’s largest since Jan. 13, when a $1.35 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Maine, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
If you lost on that game there is always Powerball Wednesday night. The estimated jackpot of $500 million is the game’s largest since Feb. 6, when a $754.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Washington.
That’s a cool $1.2 billion in two days. But the odds are long, like the lines can be when people queue up in stores with a dream of waking up on Easy Street.
The odds of hitting Mega Millions is 1 in 302.5 million and Powerball is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the state Lottery.
A person has much better chance of being struck by lightning, which is 1 in 10,000 in a lifetime, or killed by a shark, which is less than 1 in 264 million.
But even with the long odds, Soryal said people will still play. He said he has customers who buy $10 to $20 or more when the lottery jackpots increase and people pool money and buy as much as $100 worth of tickets or more.
“If you don’t play, you don’t win,” Soryal said.
The tickets for each game are $2.
Donna, a woman in her 60s who didn’t want to give her last name, was playing instant lottery tickets at The Sun Market on Union Street in Attleboro on Tuesday.
She said she played Mega Millions and Powerball in the last drawings, and shook her head and said she would play them again.
“It’s only two dollars. I don’t care,” she said.
The store manager, Mukund Kumar, was doing a brisk business around noon with the instant lottery but expected more to play Mega Millions and Powerball as the drawing times get closer.
“The lottery is hope. On hope they play the lottery,” Kumar said.
Del Patel, the manager at Vista Lottery and Smoke Shop on Route 1 in South Attleboro, said everyone who plays the lottery believes there is a chance at winning.
“They want it easier. They want to make it easy. Two bucks is not a lot to get the jackpot,” Patel said.
Tuesday’s drawing will be the 24th since the jackpot was last hit on April 18. On that date, a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York, according to the state Lottery.
Mega Millions jackpots of $33 million and $31 million were won on tickets sold in Massachusetts for the Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 drawings, respectively.
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will be the 36th since the jackpot was last hit April 19, when a $252.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ohio.
The large jackpots, according to the lottery agents, attract even people who don’t play the lottery regularly, as excitement grows the jackpot is not won and its size grows.
The jackpots have been larger more often because of changes made to the games that made them harder to win, according to a Lottery spokeswoman.
In October 2015, changes to Powerball increased the odds of winning a jackpot from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292.2 million. However, the odds of winning a prize for matching fewer numbers improved, according to the spokeswoman, Christian Teja.
In addition, the prize for matching four numbers and the Powerball number went from $10,000 to $50,000.
In 2017, the ticket price for Mega Millions rose from $1 to $2 and the odds of winning a jackpot went from 1 in 258.8 million to 1 in 302.5 million, Teja said.
There are also better odds now of winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize and there are larger secondary prizes, according to Teja.
“More recently,” Teja said, “a jump in the interest rates used to fund the annuitized prize has contributed to larger jackpots.”
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands with drawings every Tuesday and Friday night.
Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.
State Lottery officials remind people to not go overboard in playing the various games.
“When playing Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Mark William Bracken, executive director of the state Lottery, said in a statement.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.