Rising virus cases are affecting area municipal meetings.
Mansfield’s select board meeting has been switched to a remote session, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Members of the public wishing to attend this meeting are strongly urged to attend virtually,” local officials said on the town website. “Select board members will now be attending virtually.”
For more information, including how to participate, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
Over in Norfolk, those planning to attend meetings are advised to check beforehand whether the sessions are in-person or virtual. “Given the rise in coronavirus cases, many meetings are converting to ZOOM only meetings to keep our members and citizens healthy,” officials said on the town website.
Visit www.norfolk.ma.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.