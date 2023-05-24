Area communities are recognizing Memorial Day with activities and events, most of which are taking place this weekend and Monday, the official holiday, but some which begin Wednesday.
Here's a wrap-up of the events by city and town.
ATTLEBORO
The city’s Memorial Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m., Monday, May 29. It will start at the intersection of Riverbank Road and Mechanic Street and proceed up Mechanic to North Main Street where it will turn right and head toward South Main Street. After that it will proceed down South Main to Wall Street to County Street where it will turn left and proceed down County to Capron Park where it will end.
Four divisions will make up the parade, including the Attleboro Police Honor Guard, rifle squad, veterans van and float, National Guard vehicles, the Attleboro High School marching band and cheerleaders, youth sports teams, Scouts, Rehoboth Minutemen, Sturdy Memorial Hospital workers, antique military vehicles, and jazz band playing on a float.
Also featured will be Daughters of the American Revolution, Jewelry City Steam Punk Festival, Bristol Community College, Le Regiment Bourbonnais, The Dance Factory, Keep Attleboro Beautiful Program, Greater Attleboro Women of Today, the Mexico Linda Mariachi band, Bob Smith Car Club, Food n’ Friends, the Sherwood Farms Pony, Hebron Food Pantry, Attleboro Relay for Life, and fire department vehicles. The parade grand marshal is Richard Oliver.
Cemetery cleanup, flag decorating
Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed Sunday morning are replacing flags and cleaning up the Dodge Cemetery. Litter will be picked up along the shore of Dodgeville Pond, and at the cemetery, brush and leaves will be cleared, headstones fixed, a bird bath installed, bird feeders filled and native shrubs planted. Also, the flag for John Dodge Jr. who served in the Civil War will be replaced.
Participants should bring gloves and water. Long sleeves are recommended. Meet at the corner of Fisher Avenue and South Main Street at 9 a.m. Sunday.
About 800 flags have been placed on city veterans graves by Attleboro High School students and staff, working with community organizations.
LaSalette Mass
A Mass is being held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at LaSalette Shrine to remember the military heroes who gave the greatest sacrifice. The Mass will also honor Gold Star families, Blue Star families, veterans and current military. Those attending are encouraged to bring a picture of their military member(s) to be displayed and blessed. If any military member or family member would like to take part in the procession and Mass, contact Teddy deCaro @teddydecaro@gmail.com.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
A parade and ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The parade begins at Baptist Common and ends at Barrows Memorial Park, where there will be a ceremony.
For additional information, contact North Attleboro Veterans Department at 508-699-0120.
FOXBORO
The town is holding its 150th Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony Monday.
The parade will start at Church of Emmanuel at 10 a.m. and head north to the Foxboro Common, continue around the common, ending near South Street Pizzeria. A ceremony will then be held in the area.
Police will be restricting access to Central Street and the common starting around 9:45 a.m., and roads may not reopen until 11:30 a.m.
MANSFIELD
The Memorial Day Parade and Service is Monday.
Parade marchers, drivers and floats will line up at the North Common next to the Commuter Rail Station between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m.
The parade kicks off at 10 and proceeds down Main Street to the South Common, where a service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
For additional information or to be part of the parade, contact Mike Raymond at Mansfield Veterans Services at 508-851-6411 or mraymond@mansfieldma.com.
NORFOLK
The Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held Monday.
The parade will commence at 8 a.m. from Main Street between the fire station and the Federated Church, proceeding to the cemetery for a memorial service to be held at the Veterans Memorial followed by a closing ceremony at Town Hill. All are invited to enjoy for fellowship and refreshments at the church parking area.
NORTON
The Memorial Day parade will be held Monday starting at 10 a.m. from the Henri Yelle School parking lot at 64 West Main St., proceeding east to the stone monument at the corner of Pine and East Main streets for a brief ceremony. The parade will then continue to the town common and conclude with a ceremony at the Master Sergeant Trent Memorial.
In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies will be held inside the school gym. All military personal are welcome to march or ride on the veteran’s float. This year’s guest speaker is retired Norton Fire Chief Paul Schleicher. RSVP to Gary Cameron, veterans council chair, at 508-265-0442, or toppatsfan@comcast.net.
Eliza Wheaton's carriage featured
After the parade, the Norton Historical Society will hold a grand opening of its Carriage Shed Museum at the Old Schoolhouse at 18 West Main St. The museum showcases Eliza B. Wheaton's horse-drawn carriage, which the society recently acquired and which will be in the parade. The museum also features old farming equipment, carpenter and blacksmith tools, and more.
PLAINVILLE
The town's Memorial Day event is taking place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the senior center where local firefighters, police, service men and women, and an honor guard are participating, along with second grade students of the Jackson School who will perform music and poetry.
Also, the Plainville Historical Commission’s Memorial Day Salute to Service Flag Garden is again being put in place outside the town's history museum it oversees, the Humphrey House at 136 South St. Each year, the commission displays flags representing residents who served during the Civil War, Spanish American War, both World Wars, Korean War and Vietnam War. This year, flags will be added from the Revolutionary War. Volunteers are needed starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and also will be needed to clean up the garden June 14.
REHOBOTH
The Memorial Day Parade is taking place Monday, leaving at 10:15 a.m. near the American Legion on Bay State Road, traveling through the village and end up at the Veterans’ Memorial Gazebo, Redway Plain. There will be dozens of flags on utility poles along the entire parade route through late July.
A ceremony will commence at about 11:30 a.m., followed by a dedication for fallen comrades who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice and for those who have fallen since last Memorial Day. The ceremony is expected to end at noon with the lowering and raising of the American Flag.
To participate, call 508-252-4467 or email Jake at veterans@rehobothma.gov.
SEEKONK
The parade takes place Saturday, stepping off about 10 a.m. from Seekonk High School and ending at Hurley Middle School. A ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Seekonk Veterans Memorial Park next to the library on Newman Avenue (Route 152). The Seekonk Veterans Council is sponsoring a luncheon all are invited to from noon to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 311, 361 Fall River Ave. (Route 114A).
WRENTHAM
The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the King Philip Plaza on Randall Road, continuing through the town common to the Center Cemetery for a Memorial Service.
For additional information, contact Wrentham Veterans Department 508-699-0120
ELSEWHERE
FRANKLIN
A Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony is Monday. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at Dean College and the ceremony will begin at noon on the town common.
Also, in honor of Memorial Day Weekend, the Franklin Historical Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for its regular Saturday hours, May 27, and is welcoming veterans to drop by. Veterans can share stories of military service.
And a Memorial Day Breakfast is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. at the senior center. Sign up at the center reception desk or call Mary at 508-520–4945.