For years, mom-and-pop stores and small liquor stores pumped up sales of booze, bread and eggs with the sale of lottery tickets.
But now, retailers already battling increased costs due to high inflation, fear a measure to allow online sales of lottery games will further threaten their businesses.
The measure was approved last Wednesday by the state House of Representatives as part of a $56.2 billion state budget plan.
“It will affect a lot of small stores,” said Jay Soryal, owner of the Cozy Mini-Mart in a plaza at West Street and North Avenue in Attleboro.
“People will use their phones instead of coming into the store,” Soryal said. “It will cost us a lot of business.”
Soryal said older customers will still purchase tickets in the store but he fears the younger generation of customers used to using smartphones will turn online to buy lottery tickets.
Proponents argue the state Lottery needs to go online to make sales competitive with online sports gambling. They are hoping to raise an additional $200 million a year from the tech-friendly younger audience.
The Lottery brought in more than $1.1 billion in 2022 but has met stiff competition in recent years from the gambling industry. Since 2015, three casinos and online sports betting have been approved and rolled out in the state.
The online lottery sales measure will now go to the state Senate where proposals have been made in the past. Gov. Maura Healey has signaled her approval if a bill reaches her desk.
Del Patel, manager of Vista Donuts on Route 1 in South Attleboro near the Pawtucket line, also fears a loss of business if online lottery sales are approved.
Patel said the state has already allowed more agents to sell the lottery in their businesses, making it more difficult in an economy with inflation and higher costs.
“The Commonwealth doesn’t care about the agents,” Patel said. “Business will be down if people play online.”
Patel said most of his customers who come in to play the lottery are over 55. Younger people will either play online or go to the casinos, he said.
Currently, lottery players must pay in cash, but the measure approved by the House will allow debit cards. However, merchants and their advocates say stores will have to pay the transaction fee charged by the credit card companies.
“They should give us a state terminal” so the state would have to foot the transaction fee, Patel said.
Agents receive 5% of their lottery sales and 1% of the pot on a winning ticket.
Patel said the state should increase the percentage merchants receive if sales go online because they are already paying higher prices for the costs of doing business.
The Retailers Association of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Package Stores Association are opposing the legislation to move to online sales and have launched separate lobbying efforts on Beacon Hill.
The “brick and mortar” stores have been the key to the success of the state Lottery and will lose “foot traffic” if the measure gets final approval, Ryan Kearney, general counsel for the Retailers Association, said.
The group, Kearney said, represents a significant number of lottery agents at convenience stores who are among its 4,000 members opposed to online and cashless sales.
“The actual lottery is not the big issue. It’s the shopping cart that goes with it. The milk, the eggs, the bag of chips or whatever else their customers are buying,” Kearney said.
“If you take that away from the brick and mortar stores, which have made the Lottery the most successful in the country, our concern is that they will not be able to continue to operate,” Kearney said.
The association is also opposed to the cashless sales for the lottery, or debit cards, because the credit card companies charge a transaction fee that averages between 23 cents and 44 cents on each sale and that cost will be passed down to the store.
While proponents say the Lottery needs to go online and cashless to be more competitive, Kearney said the Lottery remains profitable for the state.
According to the state treasurer’s office, there was a $1.1 billion net profit for the state Lottery in the 2022 fiscal year, exceeding the $1 billion mark in consecutive years for the first time in the Lottery’s 50-year history.
Lottery revenues rang in at a record high of $5.863 billion, topping the previous record of $5.828 billion set in fiscal year 2021, when net profit totaled an all-time high of $1.112 billion. It is the eighth consecutive year that revenues have eclipsed $5 billion.
Since selling its first ticket in 1972, the Lottery has generated more than $143 billion in revenues, awarded over $100 billion in prizes, and returned over $31 billion in net profit to the state for unrestricted local aid provided to cities and towns, according to the treasurer’s office.
In addition, the Lottery paid over $8 billion in commissions and bonuses to its statewide network of retailers, according to the treasurer’s office.