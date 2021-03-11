Twenty Southeastern Massachusetts nonprofits, including several in The Sun Chronicle area, have been awarded a total of $1.3 million from the SouthCoast Community Foundation and its Emergency Response Fund.
Grants ranging from $23,500 to $95,000 were issued to the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, The Literacy Center in Attleboro, the Attleboro YMCA, the Hockomock Area YMCA, and Catholic Social Services, based in Fall River.
The organizations have a proven track record of supporting immigrant households and serving populations whose economic hardship was exacerbated by COVID-19, the New Bedford-based foundation said.
The grants, partly funded by the state Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, will be used to alleviate costs related to basic needs, such as food, emergency childcare, housing, technology for remote work/school, transportation, and utilities.
“This is our eleventh grant round and the first of several we will be issuing from the Fund in 2021,” John Vasconcellos, president of SouthCoast Community Foundation, said in a news release. “The Commonwealth’s support of our emergency response along with the generous support from families, individuals, other foundations, and businesses has allowed us to continue to respond as we did from the very start of the pandemic.
“We are honored to be able to lead such a powerful philanthropic response to this crisis and grateful to the amazing nonprofit partners who, every day, connect the needs of those in our community with the help they deserve,” Vasconcellos said.
The foundation established the SouthCoast Emergency Response Fund in partnership with local supporters in March 2020 to provides resources to organizations that work with those most impacted by COVID-19.
The organization has raised $8.3 million and granted $6.8 million to 132 nonprofits.
Donations to the SouthCoast Emergency Fund can be made at www.SouthCoastCF.org.
For more information, email emergencyfund@southcoastcf.org.
