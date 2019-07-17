ATTLEBORO — Seven area nonprofit organizations have received $71,900 in grants from the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation.
The foundation gave out a total of $346,160 throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island and has now surpassed $20 million in giving over its history.
Patrick Murray, head of the bank and foundation, awarded Attleboro area grants to: Amego Inc., $25,000; Attleboro Area School to Career, $10,000; BETA Community Partnerships, Inc., $12,500; Franklin Food Pantry Inc., $5,000; Massachusetts Audubon Society, Inc., $6,900; Newman YMCA, $5,000; and The Salvation Army, $7,500.
“Reaching $20 million in donations to hundreds of deserving nonprofits in the communities we serve is quite a milestone for the bank and our foundation and one in which we are extremely proud,” Murray said.
The awards were made at a recent ceremony attended by Murray, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, employees of the bank and members of the foundation.
