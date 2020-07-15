Teachers unions are pushing to get layoffs rescinded so schools can implement smaller classes and social distancing when they reopen.
That’s one of the demands submitted Monday to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the Boston Teachers Union and the American Federation of Teachers.
The MTA estimated the number of laid off teachers statewide at about 2,000 in late June.
On Tuesday, another 16 were laid off in Plainville along with 22 other school employees due to budget shortfalls.
The unions’ reopening plan asserts more teachers and more money are needed as the coronavirus continues its reign of illness, crippling the economy and decreasing tax revenue.
“Reopening requires more money and more staff: smaller classes, more bus capacity…, more nurses and counselors and education support professionals to address student needs, and an unwavering commitment to using the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) and following health and safety protocols,” the unions said in their five-page proposal.
State education officials put forth their own plan last month which calls for each district to ready itself for the implementation of three models of teaching and to figure out a way to pay for them.
They said priority should be given to an “in-person” school model,” but two others, a hybrid of in-person and remote learning and a fully remote learning model, must be developed as well.
“Our goal for the fall is to safely bring back as many students as possible to in-person school settings, to maximize learning and address our students’ holistic needs,” state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said at the time.
The department issued the following statement to The Sun Chronicle on Wednesday in regard to the unions’ plan.
“The department will continue to collaborate with medical professionals, school officials and key stakeholders to ensure a healthy, safe and productive return to school,” spokesperson Jackie Reis said.
Putting any reopening plan into practice will cost school districts more money, and that’s where the state and unions agree.
Additional costs would come with modifying class sizes, staffing, transportation and facilities, Riley said.
Where the money will come from to implement reopening plans, especially in poorer districts, is not clear, although Congress is expected to provide some relief.
What is clear is that school days will be very different in September.
The state plan requires mask wearing, frequent hand washing and strict social distancing.
Meanwhile, the unions are pushing for a phased reopening.
“We need time to prepare buildings and physical settings; plan and learn new skills; and welcome and acclimate our students and families,” the proposal said.
The first phase would require “school personnel to have uninterrupted time together to prepare for the return of students…”
In the second phase educators would “meet students and families either in person or remotely….”
Instruction would begin in the third phase and the fourth phase would consist of an assessment of how the plan is working.
While it may be difficult for some districts to pay for reopening, Mayor Paul Heroux said the city must do whatever the state requires.
“I think the MTA has a thoughtful plan with the very best intentions,” he said, noting it may not all be possible. “I think that some of the things the MTA is asking for from the state may be beyond the state’s ability to provide.”
“If before school opens there are concerns left unaddressed by the state to keep students and teachers and faculty safe, the city will do everything we can to address, resolve, and ease those concerns,” Heroux said.
School Superintendent David Sawyer said the unions’ plan is a “good starting place.”
“We look forward to working with our (Attleboro Education Association) partners to ensure our plans for reopening school keep students and staff safe while meeting both the needs of our community and the requirements set by the state,” he said in an email. “The MTA’s proposal to DESE is a thoughtful document and provides a good starting place for our local discussions.”
Norton’s superintendent Joseph Baeta pledged efforts to come to terms with Norton’s teachers union.
“We are committed to planning for returning to school using state and local recommendations and with full understanding, as we have done every year that I have been superintendent, to provide training, materials and supplies, including PPEs as needed, and written protocols for a safe learning and working environment for students and personnel.”
To read the unions’ full proposal go to massteacher.org.
