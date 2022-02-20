A chilling combination of rising fuel prices and plummeting temperatures has made heating aid even more important to the area’s senior citizens and low-income residents this winter.
An average gallon of heating oil in Massachusetts is $3.43, nearly double from last year. To fill a standard residential tank costs about $800, and while natural gas is cheaper costs are still up 30% -- raising the average bill $287.
The good news is that the federal government provided an extra helping of aid to cash-strapped families this year. The bad news, according to some of the people helping to guide applicants through the aid process, is that not enough people know they are eligible.
“Some seniors don’t think they qualify,” Cathy Varnum, human services outreach director at the Norton Council on Aging, said. In many cases that’s not true, she said. Income guidelines for seniors start at $53,551 for a household of two. Aid distribution is based on income.
Varnum said her office is “seeing a big increase” in residents seeking help with food and fuel, thanks in part to inflation. “All those items are skyrocketing,” she said. “We’ve had 50 applications since the end of November, that’s just new applications” for fuel aid she said. “We’ve had close to 100 since the middle of November.”
This year, Massachusetts will receive a record $307.5 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the 2022 fiscal year. In addition to an annual appropriation of $120.5 million for Massachusetts, the state received an additional $187.1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act -- more than double the state’s typical annual funding for the energy assistance program. LIHEAP is the main federal program that helps low-income households and seniors with their energy bills.
In Southeastern Massachusetts, fuel aid is distributed through Self Help Inc., a nonprofit community action agency created to help low-income families and individuals. In most area communities, the local council on aging handles applications. Some COAs, such as Attleboro’s, only take applications from residents over 60. Others handle applications from the general public.
Even with costs up, area councils contacted for this story say they have not seen a huge rise in applications for fuel aid.
A spokesperson for Brockton-based Self Help could not be reached. At least some applicants have complained they have trouble reaching the agency directly. On a recent weekday, callers were being told the wait time for their calls to be answered was approximately 20 minutes. Like many organizations, most of Self Help’s staff is working from home.
Shelia Chasse, program coordinator for Catholic Social Services in the Fall River Diocese, said that some residents who rent are facing a difficult choice. Now that the moratorium on evictions has ended, some families who have been receiving aid are paying rent instead of utilities.
“At least 40% of our callers are asking about fuel aid,” she said.
Pam McGuire, social worker for the Foxboro Council on Aging, however, said, “I would say it’s possible we have a few new clients. I don’t know that it’s been dramatic.” The council can also help applicants look for other resources.
Attleboro, the largest community in the area covered by the Sun Chronicle, has probably handled close to 100 applications for seniors this year, including some 20 new ones, according to Dana Travers, outreach worker at the city’s council on aging.
Much of the effort is on helping with the application process. “Self help asks for more documentation,” she noted.
For those who don’t qualify under income guidelines, however, there are alternatives, including the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, an assistance program established by the Attorney General's office, which is new this year, and private charitable groups that can offer temporary assistance.
People should contact their local council on aging for assistance in applying and to set up an appointment.