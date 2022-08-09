Hoppin Hill Reservoir NA
Buy Now

The Hoppin Hill Reservoir in North Attleboro, a public water supply for Attleboro, is showing the effects of this summer’s drought. This photo was taken July 22.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Much of Massachusetts is now in a critical drought, state officials declared Tuesday.

Southeastern Massachusetts had been in a significant drought for weeks but that has now been elevated to critical, and the only level higher is emergency.