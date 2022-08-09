Much of Massachusetts is now in a critical drought, state officials declared Tuesday.
Much of Massachusetts is now in a critical drought, state officials declared Tuesday.
Southeastern Massachusetts had been in a significant drought for weeks but that has now been elevated to critical, and the only level higher is emergency.
For areas in critical drought, residents and businesses are urged by state officials to minimize overall water use and stop all non-essential outdoor watering, including watering lawns.
The public is asked to continue to abide by local outdoor water restrictions that have in some cases been intensified recently, including in Attleboro and Plainville.
“With the majority of the state now experiencing a Level-3-Critical Drought, it is incredibly important that we all practice water conservation and adhere to local requirements and recommendations in order avoid over stressing our water resources,” state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card said. “Efforts to minimize water usage now will help our water systems to rebound more quickly, and ensure that essential public health, safety and environmental needs continue to be met.”
The northeast and central parts of Massachusetts are also in a critical drought.
Cape Cod will elevate to a Level 2-Significant Drought from a Level 1-Mild Drought. The islands and western regions will remain at a mild drought.
The state's Drought Management Task Force met Monday and recommended the new drought designations. It is scheduled to meet again Aug. 23.
“The continued dry, hot weather has increased drought-related hazards for much of Massachusetts including the risk for fires,” Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Dawn Brantley said. “We need the public to be especially careful during this time by adhering to local water use restrictions, and exercising caution around any outdoor activities that increase the risk of brush and forest fires such as barbecues, campfires, and safe disposal of smoking materials.”
Anticipating a change in the area's drought designation, Attleboro began a ban Saturday on all but essential outdoor water use. No lawn watering is allowed.
Plainville also banned outdoor watering on Monday.
Violating area water restrictions carries penalties.
July saw just 1.74 inches of rain, well below the average 4 inches, and August has had less than a 1/4 inch, Attleboro Water Department records show.
Forecasts call for rain and possibly thunderstorms again Thursday but that likely will be spotty, as such storms have been in recent weeks, including Tuesday afternoon's storms.
One heavy rainstorm won't help the rain deficit much, meteorologists say, as a lot of the rain will just run off into storm drains. Several such storms are needed.
The ongoing heat wave, in which the thermometer has hit 90 the past eight days, hasn't helped matters.
The high temperature Tuesday was 96 at 2 p.m., which felt like a whopping 112 with the humidity, the Attleboro Water Department said. The high matched the high during the heat wave and is the hottest temp this summer.
The hot spell is finally expected to break Wednesday, as high temperatures should only get to around 80, meteorologists said. Thursday should be more of the same.
A southward dip in the jet stream will play a significant role in pulling cooler and less humid air across the Ohio Valley and Northeast by Thursday and Friday, meteorologists said.
"A cold front will begin to make some progress to the south and east starting Wednesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski said.
