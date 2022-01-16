New England Patriots’ fans may be down after Saturday night’s season-ending loss against the Buffalo Bills, but they are not out -- and they’re not ready to count their team out just yet, either.
“I’m disappointed,” Foxboro resident Scot Rodman, 67, a retired car sales specialist, said Sunday. “I thought they would give the Bills a better run. I was not sure if they would win, but I didn’t think they would get their butts kicked.”
The Patriots lost to their AFC East division rival 47-17 in near 0-degree temperatures at Orchard Park, N.Y.’s Highmark Stadium in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Rodman, a season-ticket holder for more than 50 years who claimed he has never missed a home game, said on Sunday that he had considered going to Buffalo for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game, but decided against it once he heard the weather forecast.
“The thought of making that long drive home after sitting in the cold for four hours … not for me,” Rodman said. “If it wasn’t so cold, I would have gone.” At halftime, the temperature in Orchard Park was 5 degrees, with a minus-7-degree wind chill factor.
Plainville resident Jamie Caprarella, 24, also said he would have made the trek to Buffalo had it not been for the frigid weather.
“[It was] just too cold. I decided to stay home, be warm, and watch the game,” said the Nipmuc Regional High School (in Upton) marketing and business teacher who, like Rodman, said he was disappointed in the Patriots’ showing.
“From a fan’s perspective, it was tough to watch. I feel like the team never left Foxboro. The team never showed up in Buffalo,” Caprarella said Sunday. “With the past couple of decades of success, I didn’t expect this. They usually take games down to the wire and keep it close.”
Caprarella, who coaches football at Nipmuc Regional High School where he’s one of the varsity coaches and head junior varsity coach, said that a lack of effective defensive game planning and defensive players’ speed were at the heart of the Patriots’ 30-point loss.
“The days of having those big linebackers are numbered,” he said. “They need players with a little more speed -- especially when they’re playing a team like Buffalo that is a dual threat on offense where they can run and throw the ball.”
Rodman echoed Caprarella’s sentiments, adding that the Patriots’ defense “needs to get younger” and suggested Jerod Mayo, the former Patriots’ linebacker who is now a member of the team’s coaching staff, should be considered as the Patriots’ head defensive coach.
And even though he said that rookie quarterback Mac Jones could have played better, Caprarella said he liked much of what he saw during Saturday night’s showdown.
“I think the future looks bright with a guy like that,” he said. “He’s only one of five rookie quarterbacks to ever lead their team to the NFL playoffs during their rookie season.”
Caprarella’s dad, Jim, said on Sunday that even though the Patriots “got blown out” during Saturday’s game, he, too, has faith in Jones and in the Patriots turning things around.
“They took a rookie quarterback and brought him to the playoffs,” said Jim Caprarella, 53, who lives in Plainville and is a team manager for an international fiber optics company. “He’s a good quarterback and is going to do good things. He’s not Tom Brady … he can’t be Tom Brady quite yet.”
Rodman, too, said that Jones made an impressive showing in his first postseason performance.
“When you have a rookie quarterback at the helm, the expectations aren’t high,” he said. “I mean, I’m pretty pleased with the season they had; I’m just disappointed with how it ended.”