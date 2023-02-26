Barely a flake has fallen this winter.
That could change overnight Monday into Tuesday, when forecasters are predicting 3 to 4 inches of snow for the area.
But the lack of snow to date has been good news for cities and towns which start out with minuscule snow removal budgets.
Their budgets are small because winters are unpredictable.
Will there be a lot of snow or not so much is always the nagging question.
It’s the only line item on which the state allows deficit spending. And whatever is spent over budget has to come off the top of the next year’s budget for a municipality.
Meanwhile, things are not so good for private plowing companies.
They are hurting. Two local companies said it’s never been this bad.
They are hoping that a plowable snow will finally fall.
And March is still ahead — 26 years ago, a blizzard hit on April Fool’s Day, leaving a foot of snow. So, there remains a sliver of hope for some green to come out of the white for plow companies and their employees.
Attleboro’s snow budget is set at $97,500 a year and it has been set at this number for quite some time.
So far, the city has spent about $195,000 in snow and ice removal money.
“It was mainly spent on equipment and materials, supplies, overtime and contractual meal money,” public works Superintendent Mike Tyler said.
So that is exactly $97,500 over budget.
By comparison, last year the amount over budget was $710,002.
The most it has gone over budget since fiscal year 2015 was in 2017 when it was $1,209,126 over.
The least since 2015 — $212,845 — was in 2021.
This year’s number will go up a little more if no snow or ice is involved, Tyler said.
“We will also be expending another $20,000 in the spring for our street sweeping program, which is partially funded through our snow and ice budget,” he said.
In essence, the city isn’t saving money, Tyler said.
“In this context, the city isn’t actually saving any allotted funds on our snow and ice budget to date, but realizing less deficit spending, which would have to come off the top of the FY24 budget,” he said.
Over in Norton, the story is pretty much the same except the highway department has spent much less.
Highway superintendent Keith Silver said the town budgeted $80,000 for snow and ice removal.
“We’ve probably spent about half of the snow budget,” he said. “We haven’t used any for contractors.”
And of course that’s bad news for the contractors.
He said most of the cash was used for sanding and salting slippery roads.
For the private contractors, it’s been the worst year ever.
“Lean is the word,” said Scott Weiner, owner of G & C Landscaping in North Attleboro. “I don’t think we’ve plowed at all this year.”
The company plows, salts and sands parking lots for commercial customers, including The Sun Chronicle.
This year has been horrific, he said.
“I’ve been doing this for 28 years and this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Weiner said.
He said his company has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars this winter, but salting and sanding parking lots has helped keep its head above water.
And he said the warmer weather has allowed the company to do some “hardscaping,” such as putting in walkways and patios, which has helped shore up the revenue stream.
“The winter has impacted us, but it hasn’t killed us,” Weiner said.
A much bigger company, Case Facilities Management and Solutions located in the North Attleboro Industrial Park, advertises itself for “snow management and landscaping.”
CEO Jason Case said the company has 8,000 customers nationwide and 1,200 in Massachusetts.
Case declined to say how much money his company has lost over the winter, but admits it’s a lot.
“It’s a big number, but I’d rather not disclose it,” he said. “(The winter has) been impactful and nothing we wished for. We always like to see an average winter.”
Case said his company offers two types of contracts for its customers: One with a set price for the entire winter and another that bills by the number of storms.
“The more it snows the more you bill,” he said.
With each, the company and customer take their chances.
The set price helps Case and hurts the customer if there are few storms and the other contract hurts the company and helps the customer if there are few storms.