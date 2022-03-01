The area's popular polar plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics is set to take place Saturday.
The 7th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Beach at Lake Massapoag in Sharon.
Area residents and local law enforcement members will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” as they take the plunge into the water body to benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. in the gym of Sharon High School, which is across from the beach.
An after-plunge gathering and award presentation will be held in the gym. Plungers will be treated to lunch provided by the Fraternal Order of Police.
“This is a great chance for people to come together and support Special Olympics and cheer on some crazy plungers,” the event's coordinator, Mansfield Police Sgt. Larry Crosman, said. “We encourage plungers to dress up in costumes. Often entire teams will have a theme they dress up in.
"Last year’s plunge saw families, students, co-workers, neighbors all come out to take the plunge," Crosman added. "This is a great team-building event for all involved.”
As in past years, there will be “Golden Plunger” awards presented to the top fundraising school in the Cool School Challenge as well as other categories.
Also this year, businesses are encouraged to get their co-workers together to battle for the top fundraising company.
The event has raised over $150,000 over the past six years.
Plungers can pre-register at www.specialolympicsma.org and use the links to Facebook and Twitter to help raise money. Plungers who raise at least $100 will be given a LETR Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt.
Any business interested in being a sponsor should contact Crosman at SharonPolarPlunge@gmail.com.