Fentanyl citrate in various forms prescribed by doctors, used illegally in overdose can cause death.

Attleboro area police are bracing for a new and dangerous trend in fentanyl trafficking called “Tranq.”

Tranq is a mixture of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, and xylazine, a powerful sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for veterinary use.

