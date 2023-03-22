Attleboro area police are bracing for a new and dangerous trend in fentanyl trafficking called “Tranq.”
Tranq is a mixture of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, and xylazine, a powerful sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for veterinary use.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning about Tranq, which is being found in fentanyl pills and powder in 48 states including Massachusetts.
The concern is that because xylazine is not an opioid, Narcan, the drug which reverses the effects of opioids and prevents fatal overdoses, does not work on a user who has ingested fentanyl with xylazine, the DEA and area police say.
Many area first responders, hospital workers and others, have been trained to use Narcan in the wake of the opioid crisis, which claimed over 100,000 lives across the country last year.
“It just makes an already dangerous substance more potent,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Wednesday.
Heagney said police do not yet know of Tranq turning up in any drug tests of fentanyl in Attleboro. He has issued a notice to officers about the new and dangerous drug mixture to officers in his department.
Although the DEA says Tranq has turned up in Massachusetts, a spokeswoman for the New England office said Wednesday she did not have a breakdown by community.
But area police are bracing for the new drug.
“The drug trade usually moves west to east so it’s just a matter of time before it ends up around here,” Heagney said.
North Attleboro Police Capt. Jason Roy said police do not know of xylazine turning up in any fentanyl in his community but is concerned about the danger.
“Xylazine is a concern response wise because it will make treatment in the field more difficult,” Roy said in an email.
North Attleboro police, Roy said, have been trained on the dangers of xylazine after receiving information about the new drug mixture and it’s resistance to Narcan in October.
Roy said officers encountering a potential overdose will still use Narcan “armed with the awareness that if Narcan is not reversing the symptoms, there is a possibility that something like xylazine is also in the patient’s system.”
North Deputy Police Chief Jackson said detectives are aware of the new drug but that it has not appeared yet in town.
“It is definitely something we are concerned about and will certainly keep an eye out for,” Jackson said.
The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.
“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has every faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement.
Even if a person does not die from using Tranq, its health effects are serious.
People who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine also can develop severe wounds, including necrosis — the rotting of human tissue — that may lead to amputation, according to the DEA.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drug poisonings, with 66 percent of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
In the 10 towns of The Sun Chronicle coverage area, 45 people died of opioid overdoses in 2021, the latest statistics available from the state Department of Public Health.
Mexican drug cartels, using chemicals largely sourced from China, are primarily responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in communities across the United States, according to the DEA.
