Area police chiefs late Tuesday expressed their support for the conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, with one adding his desire for healing and moving forward.
“I think justice has been served. The evidence certainly speaks for itself,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said, referring to the cellphone video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck that was shown repeatedly at Chauvin’s trial and on the national news.
“It won’t bring back George Floyd to his family. But hopefully it brings them peace knowing Officer Chauvin was convicted,” said Heagney, who last year came out and addressed Black Lives Matter supporters outside the police station after they marched from Capron Park.
Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon, who last year also spoke to a crowd marching in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, said he believes Chauvin was guilty and called his actions “an outrageous breach of trust.”
“I really hope that that community can heal and move forward,” Sellon said.
“There’s nobody that thought this was a defensible act,” Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said, adding that he expected a guilty verdict.
“The video speaks for itself,” Clark said.
The Minneapolis police chief and other officers testified against Chauvin and said he violated department policy in his treatment of Floyd.
“I’m glad that this particular trial is over. This is the way our system works. I have to believe in the system and believe it’s a just verdict,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said, adding that he thought Chauvin would be found guilty.
“It’s surely not the end. It’s the beginning. People on both sides have to come together and fix the issue. We have to look for solutions rather than division in order to achieve real social justice,” McGrath said.
Patrick Yoes, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement that the system of justice worked as it should in the Chauvin case.
“The trial was fair and due process was served. We hope and expect all our fellow citizens will respect the rule of law and remain peaceful tonight and in the days to come,” Yoes said.
The police union president added that First Amendment rights are sacred and that law enforcement officers “are there to protect you and defend your rights as Americans.”
“We urge you to regard them as guardians of the peace and we urge members of all our communities to be safe and to make good decisions when making their voices heard,” Yoes said.
Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in a statement that the conviction “sends the message that police violence against people of color must end. While this verdict brings rare accountability for police, achieving this outcome for George Floyd is only one step in addressing police abuse of power, disparate treatment, and excessive force against Black and Brown communities.”
