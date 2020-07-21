Area police chiefs say reform bills are being rushed through the Legislature with no input from them or police unions, and that some measures will have unintended consequences if they become law.
Several of the police chiefs in the area joined 100 of their counterparts across the state Tuesday for a news conference in Framingham organized by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
The purpose was to voice their concerns and objections to a police accountability bill passed by the Senate last week. The House version is expected to come up for a vote on Thursday.
The versions differ on the legal concept of “qualified immunity,” which shields officers from personal liability for misconduct. The House legislation keeps the state’s broad qualified immunity law largely intact.
The Senate version severely limits qualified immunity for police and other public employees.
Both bills require law enforcement officials to intervene and report instances when other officers use excessive force. Both bar police from shooting at fleeing vehicles and from using crowd-control measures such as tear gas, rubber pellets and dogs unless officers are under an “imminent threat” of death.
The chiefs support some elements of the bills, including a police certification process. But they say other parts, specifically qualified immunity, will drastically change policing and the ability to attract good officer candidates.
“If they think crime is going to go down because of this legislation they are sadly mistaken. Police are not going to perform their duties like they do now,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said, referring to state lawmakers.
Other parts of the legislation include a police certification process, standardized training across the state, and making officer disciplinary records more readily available to the public.
The state is one of few in the country that lacks a certification process for police officers. It is something police chiefs in the state have asked for since 2013 but nothing has ever been passed, Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said.
The chiefs say qualified immunity does not protect a police officer who has acted illegally but does protect them and other public officials, such as teachers, firefighters and public works officials, from frivolous lawsuits.
Changes to the protection will drive police officers out of the profession, limit the ability to hire good candidates and cost municipalities money because it will drive up insurance costs in the face of frivolous lawsuits, the chief said.
“This bill is a boon to the Bar Association,” Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon said.
The House and Senate bills were introduced in response to nationwide demonstrations calling for racial justice and police reform. Those demonstrations followed the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Massachusetts police chiefs have condemned the actions of Minneapolis police involved in Floyd’s arrest and death, but say the legislation has nothing to do with events involving police in the Bay State. But, they say, it will have far-reaching ramifications.
“We are not Minneapolis or Ferguson (Mo.) and yet the Senate treated us like we are,” Sellon wrote in a letter to House committee officials considering the legislation.
Police chiefs say the legislation is being rushed to get it passed before the legislative session ends on July 31. The final version will go to Gov. Charlie Baker, who has his own version, which the chiefs support.
“There is nothing in the bill that’s going to make anyone safe and that’s the truth,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said. “They are jamming it through for the purpose of political pandering and nothing else.”
“A lot of stuff in the bill is just a knee-jerk reaction,” Clark said.
The chiefs association was one of few in the nation that supported President Barack Obama’s 21st Century Policing Task Force report and adopted its recommendations, Clark noted.
“Massachusetts has been the model for the entire country,” he said.
Police officers in the state have been trained in de-escalation techniques, implicit bias, procedural justice, mental health and first aid, and they support more training, he said.
Police in the area, according to the chiefs, have also worked with social service agencies in partnership to act against domestic violence and address the opioid crisis.
Heagney said the time is right for police reforms but only if they are done with careful deliberation on what the effects will be on the profession and the citizens.
“I’m really proud of the police in Attleboro. We have a good culture. We take care of the little things before they become big things,” Heagney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.