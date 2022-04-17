Attleboro police and five other area departments will be collecting unwanted or expired pills and other solid forms of medication on Saturday, April 30.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth and Mansfield will be collecting medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their police stations. Foxboro police will be collecting medications from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The nationwide bi-annual event, called Take Back Day, is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration for more than a decade.
It allows residents to discard tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication safely and anonymously at no cost. Police cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.
Other area police departments have collection bins at their police departments to discard medications.
"Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”
Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, according to the DEA, claiming more than 290 lives every day.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.
During the last event in October, over 4,200 law enforcement agencies across the country collected 372 tons of unused medications from 5,000 collection sites, according to the DEA.