Three area police departments may soon be joining state police in wearing body cameras thanks to state grants.
Foxboro police were awarded $105,010; Seekonk, $44,619 and Rehoboth, $37,711. Other area police chiefs say they are looking into the devices.
Police officials in the three communities say the cameras will enhance transparency and police accountability, help win convictions and decrease frivolous complaints against officers.
“This is the future of policing. This isn’t a trend,” Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said.
But before officers can be trained to use the devices, chiefs say town officials must negotiate an agreement with police unions about their use and implementation.
State police began using body cameras in December after being trained on them according to department policy, a state police spokesman said.
Currently, 10% of Massachusetts municipal police departments operate a body camera program, according to Gov. Charlie Baker’s office.
However, a poll conducted by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association found that 75% of departments in both major cities and smaller communities are interested in starting a program.
The governor’s office in December awarded $4 million in grants to 64 police departments as part of a $20 million, five-year program to deploy 9,000 body cameras across the state.
The grants only pay for the cameras, which cost about $1,000 each. The higher costs are incurred in video storage fees and staff to respond to public records requests.
Nevertheless, the cameras are popular with the public and they have been adopted rapidly across the country over the last decade, according to the National Police Foundation.
As their use has grown, the devices have documented heroic actions by police across the country as well as incidents of excessive use of force.
Most recently, body cameras captured New York officers running into a Bronx building, next to a raging building fire, to save a woman trapped inside.
The cameras, as well as a citizen’s cellphone video, were also used to convict former Minneapolis police officer Dereck Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
Locally, the cameras have already assisted in the apprehension of three home invasion suspects in Attleboro.
Investigators obtained a photo from a state police traffic stop hours before the break-in that police say led to the identification of the suspects.
The cameras will be a valuable tool in collecting evidence at crimes because they are recording the scene as police are investigating, Grace said.
“You’re collecting real-time data,” he said.
The videos can be used to help prosecute suspects because they document what police are observing and will hopefully lead to more convictions, chiefs said.
Grace said the cameras will also help police when they are trying to recall events as they write their reports.
“We’re all human. You can’t remember every single thing every single time,” he said.
Hopefully, the cameras will help during encounters in the field, Grace said.
“Citizens often change their behavior when they are informed that they are being recorded,” he said. “Hopefully this would prevent situations from escalating.”
In addition to helping prosecute suspects, the chiefs say the videos will improve training for various situations.
“It brings a little bit of reality to the position,” Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said.
The funds awarded to Seekonk will pay for the initial costs of a pilot program to equip five or six police officers with cameras. Isabella said he hopes to eventually have all patrol officers equipped.
As with the introduction of any new equipment, it may take time for police officers to get used to operating cameras.
“There’s going to be a learning curve,” Deputy Police Chief Mark Rossi said.
The use of the cameras also raises privacy concerns about who and what is being videotaped and what is released when a police department receives a public records request.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the public’s expectation of privacy may be lost when police officers respond to incidents and begin recording.
“It could be embarrassing when whatever shows up on the body camera becomes part of a public records request,” Heagney said.
Attleboro police do not have body cameras but Heagney has submitted a $636,000 budget request to the mayor for them and an in-cruiser video system and related equipment.
The American Civil Liberties Union says body cameras have the potential to serve as a much-needed police oversight tool, but must be accompanied by good policies.
Without those policies, the cameras “risk becoming just another police surveillance device — and one with very real potential to invade privacy,” the ACLU says. “Especially important are policies governing when the cameras are turned on, and who has access to the footage and under what conditions.”
The National Police Foundation says body camera studies have been revealing.
One found that officers with the devices appear to have fewer complaints filed against them than officers without them.
Use of force declined while other studies showed no difference, partly due to inconsistent reporting among various agencies and different interpretations on use of force, according to the group.
Overall, the foundation said, there was no clear pattern regarding arrests and citations between police who have cameras and those who don’t.
Little is known about their effect on police proactivity because there are no consistent results across the studies. However, the organization says none of the studies show a decrease in proactivity.
“This indicates that concerns that (body cameras) may result in de-policing may be unfounded,” according to a foundation report.
The use of the cameras increases the rate of guilty pleas, convictions and case clearances, according to the group. One study found they may help in prosecuting intimate and domestic violence cases, especially if the victim does not want to testify in court.
While area law enforcement officials support the use of body cameras and believe they will help officers do their jobs, they say the devices do not capture everything.
“It’s just another tool. It’s not an end-all, be-all. It’s not a total omnipresence,” Heagney said. “There are a lot of limitations. Is it better than nothing? Yes.”