Five area police departments will be collecting unwanted or expired prescription pills Saturday as part of a nationwide campaign to reduce drug abuse.
Called National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the police departments will collect the unwanted medications in partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton and Rehoboth police will take the prescription pills between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Foxboro police will be collecting the medications from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are conducting the event with the help of the Foxboro Health Department and are also collecting "sharps" as long as they are in a sharps container.
Liquid medications will not be collected.
Police recommend that the prescription pills be kept in their original containers but that personal information should be deleted or blacked out. The medication and dosage should be kept on the container.
The Attleboro Police Department is located at 12 Union St.; North Attleboro police at 102 South Washington St.; Norton police at 82 East Main St.; Rehoboth police at 334 Anawan St.; and Foxboro police at 8 Chestnut St.
Other police departments have prescription medication collection bins in their lobbies where residents can dispose of unwanted pills all year.
The DEA sponsors the event to combat prescription drug abuse, which has helped fuel the nation’s opioid epidemic.
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers that year, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.
The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
During the last drug take-back day in April, 182 police agencies in the state collected over 30,300 pounds of unwanted medications, according to the DEA.
For more information go to dea.gov
