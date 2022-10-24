dea take back 2

Pills are thrown into a receptacle at a DEA collection site.

 U.S. Drug enforcement Administration/

Several area police departments will be collecting unwanted or expired pills and other solid forms of medication on Saturday.

Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield and Rehoboth will be collecting medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Foxboro police will have collections from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their police stations.

