Area police and firefighters are bracing for a busy Fourth of July holiday, the first since the pandemic state of emergency was declared.
In addition, the holiday falls on a Sunday with employers allowing workers to take off Monday, making it a long weekend.
“It has the potential for being very, very busy this year,” North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Fire officials are also concerned about people using fireworks and fire pits during holiday gatherings, both of which have been the source of complaints.
Area fire officials and the state Fire Marshal’s office warn that any kind of fireworks in Massachusetts are illegal.
“Illegal fireworks are risky, especially around children who will imitate what they see adults do. Let’s keep our children safe,” state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
Children and teens under 15 account for more than one-third of the severe fireworks burn injuries requiring emergency room visits in Massachusetts, according to the fire marshal’s office.
In North Attleboro, Coleman said there will be a professional fireworks display during the annual Kids Day celebration which will run Thursday, July 22, through Sunday, July 25.
“Don’t light off any fireworks because they are illegal. Keep them to the professionals,” Coleman said.
Attleboro will not have its annual fireworks again this year, but Patriot Place has announced that it will host a fireworks display on Friday.
Another concern is that despite the recent rain, the ground has been dry from the lack of snow pack due to a dry winter.
A heat wave is predicted just in time for the Fourth of July, which could lead to fires from fireworks or out of control fire pits, fire officials say.
Fire pits should be kept away from combustible material and far away from buildings, they said.
Police and fire officials are also bracing for motor vehicle accidents with more people taking to the roads now that emergency restrictions have been lifted.
Drunken driving is also a fear with the Mothers Against Drunk Driving citing national statistics that show that 38 percent of motor vehicle deaths during the July 4 holiday in 2019 were alcohol related.
The New England chapter of MADD is urging everyone to celebrate safely by planning ahead, and designating a non-drinking, unimpaired driver during the long holiday weekend.
“MADD is especially concerned anytime one of the holidays that are known for gatherings and celebrating with alcohol fall on a weekend,” MADD New England Executive Director Bob Garguilo said in a statement.
“We want those gatherings to be fun, but we also want to make sure everyone gets home in one piece,” Garguilo said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 512 drivers killing during the July Fourth holiday from 2015 to 2019 had a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, according to MADD.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said he expects more people on the roads this holiday and urges drivers to use ride hailing services such as Uber and Lyft or a designated driver.
“They key is planning ahead and not drinking and driving,” Heagney said.
The police chief said the police department would even entertain providing a ride to someone “in dire straits” rather than have them drive drunk.
“I would prefer that they ride in the front seat rather than in the back,” Heagney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.