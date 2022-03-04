Area police Friday were mourning the death of a state trooper killed while coming to the aid of a motorist whose car had broken down on Interstate 93 north of Boston.
Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, was hit late Thursday night in Stoneham by a tanker truck fully loaded with 10,000 gallons of gasoline, state police said. She was later pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Bucci graduated from the state police academy in May 2020 in a ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. She is the 22nd trooper to die in the line of duty in the 157-year history of the state police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Her death is a reminder of the inherent dangers of being a police officer conducting traffic stops or working road details in an age of distracted or aggressive drivers, area police chiefs say.
“It’s certainly heartbreaking and tragic. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Trooper Bucci’s family as well as the state police,” North Attleboro Police Chief Richard McQuade said.
Over a six- to eight-week period last fall, drivers crashed four times into North Attleboro police officers in cruisers at a construction zone detail on Interstate 95, McQuade said.
Fortunately, the police chief said, none of the officers was seriously injured. But the repeat incidents convinced him to end the department’s participation in the highway detail.
“Police officers face dangers every day. They come in to work and they never know what to expect,” McQuade said.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said one of his officers managed to escape with only minor injuries after his cruiser was struck by a motorist on the same detail on I-95.
The death of the trooper coming to the aid of another motorist on the highway “is just devastating to hear,” Heagney said.
“Any time there is a death in law enforcement it hits home,” Heagney said.
Several area police and fire departments posted the news of the trooper’s death on their Facebook pages along with her photograph.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath called the death "a tragic loss.”
Bucci, who worked at the Medford barracks, was struck as she attempted to pull her cruiser over to assist a disabled motorist about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, according to state police.
The impact pushed her cruiser, a marked Ford Interceptor SUV with its emergency blue lights activated, off the road, according to state police.
“On a stretch of road that she protected every night during the midnight shift, Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress,” Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, said.
“There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another,” Mason said.
Bucci is survived by her mother and her father, two sisters, a stepsister, and a stepbrother.
The driver of the truck, a Methuen man, was not injured. He has been cooperative and was interviewed by troopers early Friday morning.
No charges were immediately filed.
The woman who was in the disabled car was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.