The Pan Mass-Challenge kicks off Saturday and continues Sunday with thousands of riders hitting 16 different routes, from a 25-mile jaunt to the 186-mile trek from Sturbridge to Provincetown.
Supporting and ensuring the safety of the riders are hundreds of police officers who temporarily block off the routes along major streets and scenic roads.
This weekend, riders will be going through Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, North Attleboro, Attleboro and Rehoboth.
Planning for the popular charity, which raises millions of dollars for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston to support adult and pediatric cancer treatment and research, begins as early as a year before the ride.
“It just grows and grows and grows,” Plainville Police Chief Jim Floyd said about the charity ride.
Floyd hosted an event planning meeting in June at the police station attended by about 50 officers, EMTs, event staff and medical professionals.
During the session, Pan-Mass staff reviewed all the logistics involved in the ride over the various routes, including the number of police officers needed to temporarily block roads as the riders pass through, Floyd said.
“They really do their homework,” he said.
Floyd said he has worked details at the Boston Marathon for almost 15 years and that the planning and the popularity of the Pan-Mass challenge are similar.
At various parts of the ride, including the three-mile route through Plainville, residents show their support for the riders just like the crowds along with marathon route, the police chief said.
“We even get people who set up lawn chairs and cheer on the riders,” Floyd said.
During pre-event meetings, police departments across the state brainstorm safety strategies and discuss peak traffic times to strategically station officers along the routes.
To help insure the safety of the riders and volunteers along the various routes, Floyd said police and others use a PMC app which allows real-time reporting of bikers’ locations on major streets and “back roads of quaint New England towns.”
The app helps officers manage traffic and respond swiftly to emergencies. The app, combined with radio communications, strengthens safety efforts throughout the event, he said.
Event staff is stationed at various locations in the event of an emergency and they even have vans that contain bicycle parts, such as tires and inner tubes, in case a rider breaks down, Floyd said.
The ride, according to the charity, attracts thousands of riders and volunteers from 43 states and 12 countries who participate in the common goal of finding a cure for cancer.
The charity says 100 percent of the funds raised by riders go directly to cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.
The PMC is Dana-Farber’s single largest supporter and is more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue. Since 1980, the PMC has raised $900 million for Dana-Farber.
