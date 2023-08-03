Pan Mass Challenge 08.06.22 5
Cherry Street residents in Wrentham cheer on riders in last August’s Pan-Mass Challenge.

 Sun Chronicle file photo

The Pan Mass-Challenge kicks off Saturday and continues Sunday with thousands of riders hitting 16 different routes, from a 25-mile jaunt to the 186-mile trek from Sturbridge to Provincetown.

Supporting and ensuring the safety of the riders are hundreds of police officers who temporarily block off the routes along major streets and scenic roads.

