Attleboro and North Attleboro police were helping state police Tuesday night search for occupants of a Jeep that crashed on Interstate 95 in North Attleboro.
The occupants were wanted for thefts out of vehicles in several communities, police said.
State troopers and police conducting surveillance in Dedham about 7 p.m. approached two suspect vehicles, an Audi and a Chevrolet Suburban, but they both fled. Police did not actively pursue either vehicle, but both vehicles crashed separately in Sharon, and the suspects fled on foot. One man was located nearby with injuries and was taken in custody to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, police said.
While searching for the suspects, a Sharon police K-9 unit spotted a Jeep Compass outside Sharon High School about 8:20 p.m., and when the officer approached, the Jeep sped onto I-95 South, with police in pursuit.
The Jeep crashed on I-95 near Exit 4 in North Attleboro, and at least two occupants fled the accident, police said.
Hanover, Sharon, and Braintree Police were also involved in the investigation and search.
As of press time, the suspects had not been caught.
