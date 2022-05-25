City and other local police departments increased patrols around schools Wednesday morning and will continue them this week in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Texas that left at least 19 elementary school children and two adults dead.
None of the police departments reported any threats and said the patrols are meant to increase a presence around the schools to reassure teachers, parents and the students.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said in addition to the school resource officers already on duty, patrols will be bolstered.
He and other police officials extended sympathy to the families in Uvalde, TX, where a gunman opened fire Tuesday, killing the elementary school children and two teachers.
“Unfortunately, it’s become the norm in our society now. It’s disgusting,” Heagney said Wednesday morning.
With the support of Mayor Paul Heroux, the cty council and the school department, Heagney said a shooter detection system in all schools is being installed and nearly completed.
In addition, police will be conducting active shooter training at the new high school in July, he said.
The shooter detection system will immediate notify police and designated school officials in the event of a shooting in the schools.
“We don’t have to wait for the 911 call. We’ll being able to respond immediately,” Heagney said.
"If we reduce police response time, we save lives," Heroux said.
The mayor said the system detects the specific acoustics of a gun, which is different than a firecracker or a door being slammed or anything else other than a gunshot.
"The technology we use is the same that has been installed in places like the White House and the Pentagon," Heroux said.
The $500,000 system was paid with funds from marijuana host fee agreement. There is an annual service fee of about $20,000, according to Heroux.
North Attleboro, Rehoboth and Seekonk police said on social media that they would also be making extra patrols this week. But others stepped up patrols without a public announcement.
“This is a reassurance to teachers, parents and most importantly students that North Attleboro schools are safe spaces for learning. We value our partnership with the North Attleboro public school system and will continue to work collaboratively to ensure safety on all our campuses,” North Attleboro police said in a statement.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said police will be conducting extra patrols at the King Philip Regional High School and the two elementary schools.
“Like everyone, we begin this day with heavy hearts, unable to imagine the magnitude of sorrow in Uvalde. Wrentham sends it sincere condolences,” McGrath said in a social media post.