Attleboro area police departments will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day later this month.
Th event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Residents will be able to safely and responsibly dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs at local police departments. Needles will not be accepted.
Police departments participating include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Foxboro, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which organizes the event.
The DEA and police say the event addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The April 2019 Take Back Day brought in almost 470 tons of unused or expired prescription medication nationwide. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to almost 6,000 tons.
