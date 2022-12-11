With more consumers expected to turn to online shopping for gifts this holiday season, police are warning the Grinch may be out to steal Christmas from your doorstep.
With less than three weeks left to Christmas, area police say they have not yet seen a rash of incidents, but add that not all thefts are reported to them.
In Attleboro, there were two dozen package thefts between January and November this year, which is actually about a 38 percent decrease from a spike in 2021, according to police department statistics.
However, one person was responsible for several of the 38 thefts in 2021, which accounted for a spike in incidents, according to Anthony Stevens, the police department’s crime analyst.
During the same period in 2020, there were 19, and only nine in 2019.
“This is a crime of opportunity,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
Packages left on front steps of homes for long periods of time provide an inviting target for thieves, also called porch pirates. Others simply follow delivery trucks and steal the packages, according to law enforcement officials.
“A lot more people are buying online this holiday season. We are going to see an uptick in thefts,” Heagney said, adding that there is also an increase in fraud-related crimes.
Police concerns about package thefts appear well founded.
Market experts say online shopping, which grew during the coronavirus pandemic, is not showing signs of slowing.
According to C+R Research, a Chicago-based marketing research company, a whopping 90% of people they surveyed receive a package delivery at least once per month, with over half receiving a package weekly.
The company said it surveyed 2,006 people about their shopping and spending habits this year, experience with delivery theft and how inflation impacts their budgets.
So far this year, the company reports, almost 1 in 7 Americans have fallen victim to the porch pirates — some more than once.
More than one-third of Americans know someone who had a package stolen this year, and almost one in five know a neighbor who had a package stolen.
The average value of stolen packages is $112, according to C + R.
“No denying it is a bigger issue now than in the past,” North Attleboro police Capt. Jason Roy said. “The proliferation of online shopping, spurred on by COVID, has created many more opportunities for this type of activity.”
Since Nov. 1, Roy said there have only been two package thefts reported to police, and both occurred in apartment house common areas.
In Plainville, Police Chief James Floyd said none have been reported so far this year, but there have been several in the past and mostly at apartment complexes.
Floyd said thieves tend to target apartment complexes or multi-family dwellings because that is where more packages are concentrated.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said police were investigating a package theft on Thursday, over a week after posting a witty warning to residents on how to avoid becoming a victim.
“Shiver me Timbers! Porch Pirates on the horizon, stormin’ in to grab the booty delivered to your homes! Let’s batten down the hatches and ward off these Buccaneers!,” McGrath wrote before listing a series of recommendations.
To combat the problem, police say consumers can take measures to protect themselves from becoming victims, especially when packages need to be delivered before the holiday.
Police encourage people to use package tracking available from delivery companies and retrieve their items as quickly as possible after delivery.
Other protective measures include the installation of cameras or the use of secure drop boxes or containers such as those offered by Amazon and other companies.
Other tips include:
- Consider getting a P.O. box at your local post office or having packages delivered to your office
- Require a signature upon delivery to ensure packages are never left unattended
- Reschedule delivery or ask for a package hold when on vacation
- Ask your neighbors to pick up your packages for safekeeping until you return home
- Park at the end of your driveway to prevent porch pirates from driving in
- Request that your package be left in a less visible spot, such as a rear or side door
- Sign up for the U.S. Postal Service “Informed Delivery” service, where you can get a daily email with a picture/scan of the mail you will receive that day. To sign up, go to
Residents who believe a package was stolen should confirm with the delivery company that the package was actually delivered. Identify which package was stolen and its contents.
Once the theft has been confirmed, people should contact police immediately and report the package as stolen. Give a copy of any security video to police.
Residents should also report the package theft to the carrier.
Police also urge residents to call 911 for suspicious activity or unfamiliar cars in a neighborhood.
If anyone witnesses a package theft, police caution against approaching the thief. Instead, get a description of the thief and their vehicle and license plate number.
Police also caution that around the holidays, companies such as Amazon and FedEx contract independent carriers to help deliver items during the peak season.
The independent carriers typically drive their own vehicles that have no affiliation markers and they are often mistaken as thieves when dropping off packages, according to police.