An Amazon package sits on a porch. Police warn to bring packages inside as soon as possible this holiday season.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

With more consumers expected to turn to online shopping for gifts this holiday season, police are warning the Grinch may be out to steal Christmas from your doorstep.

With less than three weeks left to Christmas, area police say they have not yet seen a rash of incidents, but add that not all thefts are reported to them.

