Area police are warning drivers to get their cars inspected.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, inspection stickers that expired in March, April and May were extended to July 31. But inspection stickers that expired in June were not extended and further extensions are not currently planned, according to police.
If your inspection sticker is expired, you must get your car inspected now.
After July 31, violators can get a $55 ticket. Insurance companies can also issue a surcharge for a violation, which means failing to get your car inspected can cost more, according to police.
Also, if you have a rejection sticker because your car failed for a safety violation, the vehicle cannot be driven until the defect is repaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.