NORFOLK — First there was the guy in Tennessee who hoarded hand sanitizer to price gouge panicked people on Amazon before he came under heavy criticism and criminal investigation.
Now, local police say they have received reports amid the coronavirus crisis that scammers are calling people asking for credit card information to be “first on the list for the coronavirus vaccine once available.”
Police say there is no list.
“As a reminder, credit card information should never be given out to any ‘salesperson’ over the phone,” police said in a statement warning residents of the scam.
“There are very few legitimate companies that do phone sales these days,” the police department said.
The post on the police department’s Facebook page has been shared 67 times as of Monday, including by many other police departments.
