Attleboro area police departments will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges for the first time this Saturday.
Working with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the devices will be accepted at drop-off locations during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The DEA made the announcement Tuesday but noted that devices containing lithium ion batteries will not be accepted. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle the batteries.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Foxboro had previously announced participation in the event, and have been joined by Plainville and Rehoboth, according to the DEA.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at those police departments.
Concerns have been raised across the United States over illnesses and deaths caused by vaping and its popularity among young people.
Gov. Charlie Baker recently initiated a four-month ban on the sale of nicotine vaping products in Massachusetts, but a Suffolk Superior Court judge ruled Monday that the governor enacted the policy before affected businesses and members of the public could weigh in.
Responding to a request from vaping product companies to lift the ban while legal battles over it play out, Judge Douglas Wilkins ordered that nicotine vape sales in Massachusetts must be allowed to resume next Monday — unless the Baker administration submits the ban for consideration as a formal emergency regulation before then.
Baker is appealing the judge's order.
In a statement Tuesday, the DEA said, "In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially among America’s youth, DEA is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances."
The National Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue, according to the DEA and area police officials.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The April 2019 Take Back Day brought in almost 470 tons of unused or expired prescription medication nationwide. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to almost 6,000 tons.
