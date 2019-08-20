Local police departments will be beefing up safety patrols when schools open in the coming days.
Departments such as Attleboro and North Attleboro will have cruisers following school buses to monitor compliance with motor vehicle regulations, including no passing when a bus’ red lights are flashing.
“We’ll send cars around to follow the buses and we’ll monitor the crosswalks, too,” North Attleboro Police Chief John Reilly said.
He said the stepped up enforcement will cover the first few days of school, which starts Sept. 3 in North Attleboro.
The extra visibility is an annual rite to make sure everyone is obeying the law, he said.
In Attleboro, where schools open Aug. 28, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said he will be launching “Operation Back to School.”
“As part of this operation we are conducting enforcement of school bus red flashing lights and school crosswalk signs,” he said.
The operation will involve following buses during their routes and also targeting high-volume school crosswalks. Heagney said the operation will continue for the first two weeks of school.
Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said the safety of schoolchildren is a high priority, but he doesn’t remember getting too many calls about traffic violations around buses.
“There hasn’t been a ton of calls from school buses,” he said.
Still, he said, the department is putting out the word on cable television that there will be extra traffic when school resumes Sept. 3 and school buses will be making a lot of stops.
Motorists should allow for extra time during the morning commute. Police will also be doing extra patrols.
Although there is widespread concern that drivers who are using cellphones create a safety hazard, the chief said it does not appear that there is increased danger around school buses.
Heagney supplied statistics from his department showing citations issued for violations around school buses has steadily declined in recent years, going from a high of 44 in 2013 to just three last year.
