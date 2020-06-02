Local political leaders are expressing support for the peaceful demonstrations held in Boston to protest the death of George Floyd, but decrying the violence, arson and looting that have also taken place.
Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he hoped that the protests would bring change and prompt more citizens to get involved in the political process, including voting in the state primary elections this fall.
“I thought it was very unfortunate that the protests got taken over by people who just wanted to make noise,” he said. “Most of the day, it was very constructive, peaceful and made a good point.”
Distressed by the sight of businesses looted in downtown Boston on Sunday night and early Monday morning, Hawkins said he feared that the pall of violence might dilute the messages of the protesters.
“Some people are just going to look at that (the looting) and forget the large numbers who came out to get their voice heard.”
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said that he and the city Police Chief Kyle Heagney have been mindful of the protests across the country. Heroux said that support and funding to train police officers has helped Attleboro avoid clashes.
“The right to peacefully assemble and protest is something I support,” he said. “But I can’t support lawlessness and destruction of property.”
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white police officer in Minneapolis kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes as he was handcuffed and on the ground. Before succumbing, Floyd cried out that he could not breathe. Three other white officer stood by as the incident unfolded.
The officer who kept Floyd on the ground has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.
The death prompted three peaceful demonstrations in Boston on Sunday. One began from Roxbury’s Nubian Square and marched to the Statehouse.
Protesters swathed in black walked on Washington Street demanding justice for Black Americans like Floyd, the de-weaponizing of the police force and an end to racial profiling.
Kenna Fokum, 19, stood at the intersection between Melnea Cass Boulevard and Washington Street with a “Black Lives Matters” placard hoisted above her head.
“I’m here because I’m tired,” she said. “We’re human beings and our black brothers and sisters are being killed.”
Fokum recalled that when she was 13 years old she and her sister were hauled to the back of a clothing store on the suspicion that they were thieves, even though she was with her parents. Fokum was questioned by the police and searched until nothing was found.
“This is one simple story and I have many,” she said. “It just speaks to how they assumed and jumped to conclusions that we’re thugs and thieves.”
State Rep. Chynah Tyler, D-Boston, joined the organizers at the beginning of the march and said that although there were police officers that protected communities with empathy, a racial bias plagued the policing system.
“We have a problem,” she said. “Some officers think that because of the color of our skin, we are less than.”
Moving forward, she said, Massachusetts should do more to address inequities.
“We can see numbers where even as our community is 8 percent African-American, we make the majority of them live behind the walls of a prison,” she said.
Edging closer to the Statehouse, other protesters recounted personal histories that had brought them to the streets despite the scourge of a pandemic.
“We ain’t come this far just to come this far,” said Ronald A. Burgess Jr., who said he was only 16 when he first had a brush with law enforcement.
“Police hold their personal vendettas against people of color,” he said. “They use their force, their power and their badge to intimidate.”
In front of the Statehouse, marchers cheered on by supporters on the sidewalk spent nearly an hour also demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, who like Floyd, were recent victims of racial violence.
Marchers knelt and turned flashlights toward the sky, holding a vigil against police use of force.
By 9 p.m., organizers had started asking the crowd to disperse. While some started to leave, many stayed behind. The Boston Police Department said that a few protesters threw bottles and bricks at officers. They were tamped down by other protesters who repeatedly asked them to stop.
In the next hour, the National Guard was activated and police cruisers were seen rolling across Boston Common to disperse protesters. Several protesters engaged in a standoff with law enforcement in riot gear near St. Paul’s Cathedral.
Tear gas and flash-bangs were eventually used to clear the area.
The clashes came a day after a protest in Boston’s South End Friday had police deploying pepper spray on protesters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.