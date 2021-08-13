Population in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area has shot up by over 7 percent in the last 10 years — and become a lot more diverse, according to U.S. Census data.
The total population for the communities in 2010 was 187,161.
Numbers collected last year in the nation’s decennial census came in at 200,793, an increase of 13,632, or 7.28 percent.
Attleboro increased the most with 2,868 residents added to the 2010 population of 43,593, for a new total of 46,461.
That’s an increase of 6.6 percent.
Plainville increased the most in terms of percentage.
That town added 1,681 residents which is up 20.3 percent, shooting to 9,945 from 8,264.
The second greatest increase in terms of numbers came in North Attleboro which added 2,122 residents, an increase of 7.4 percent.
The new total for North Attleboro is 30,834.
Norton had the smallest increase in terms of numbers and percent.
That town recorded a population increase of just 171 people or .9 percent, going from 19,031 to 19,202.
Mansfield recorded the second lowest increase in numbers and percent adding 676 residents for a percentage increase of 2.9 percent.
In 2010 the town had 23,184 residents.
Last year the census reported 23,860 residents.
Meanwhile, persons identifying themselves as “multiracial” increased by 208 percent, jumping from 2,367 in 2010 to 7,303 in 2020 in the area.
The black population increased by 79 percent, bumping up to 6,970 from 3,889 a decade ago.
Those identifying as Latino increased by 3,629, or 59 percent, to 9,755 from 6,126.
And those identifying themselves as Asian increased by 51 percent, jumping to 8,234 from 5,461.
The white population declined by .8 percent falling by 1,446 to 167,031 from 168,477.
