Wednesday was April 20, or 4/20, or 420, or four-twenty.
The way to say the day differs among those for whom it’s important.
But in this case, it’s best to be blunt.
It’s the day that marijuana users celebrate. It’s a holiday of sorts.
Why the day became that way seems to have been lost in the hazy days long past, but one of the most common explanations comes from California.
An article that ran Wednesday in the News Observer of Raleigh, N.C., a state famous for other kinds of smoking products, quoted an article in Time magazine.
“According to Time Magazine, 420 can be traced to 1971, when a group of five students at San Rafael High School in Marin County, California began meeting at 4:20 p.m. to smoke marijuana.”
A similar version was found in an edition of Vox published one year ago:
“Steven Hager, a former editor of the marijuana-focused news outlet High Times, told the New York Times that the holiday came out of a ritual started by a group of high school students in the 1970s.”
As Hager explained, a group of California teenagers ritualistically smoked marijuana every day at 4:20 p.m.
The ritual spread, and soon 420 became code for smoking marijuana.
Eventually it was converted into 4/20 for calendar purposes, and the day of celebration was born.
Vox summed it up this way:
“April 20 (or 4/20) is cherished by pot smokers around the world as a reason to toke up with friends and massive crowds each year. Major rallies occur across the country, particularly in places like Colorado, California, and (16) other states where marijuana has been legalized.”
An article in Firstpost.com makes it clear that some rumors of the day’s origin are not true.
One was that there are 420 chemicals in marijuana. Nope — only a dope would believe that.
Another was that 420 was the number associated with the law that set out penalties for what was once an illegal drug in California.
Have to bong the gong on that one as well.
Nor was it the day Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison died.
They were all 27 when they passed from overdosing on other drugs, although Morrison’s death was also attributed to “heart failure,” but the fully flowered rock stars did not die on that day.
Nor did they die in April, which is known by some as the cruelest month.
If they had, it would have been.
But whatever the meaning, Wednesday was April 20 and Native Sun in North Attleboro was bustling.
Native Sun is one of the two most recent recreational marijuana shops to open in the area.
It opened on April 5, and General Manager Jonathan Leighton said the noon-time activity was typical in the store.
The story Leighton heard about 4/20 was that a group of high-schoolers in California heard there was a big field of wild marijuana growing somewhere nearby and they met every day at 4:20 p.m. to look for it.
It was never found.
While there were many customers at Native Sun, they moved about in comfort.
Nobody was jammed up.
Leighton said he believes it’s one of the biggest sales floors in the state.
In addition, it’s not in an industrial park, which makes it even more comfortable, more normal, he said.
Leighton pointed out that it’s right next door to Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts on Route 1.
What could be more comfy than that?
He said the average purchase is between $50 and $100 dollars, but the store has products that go for $5 as well.
It’s kind of a one-hit wonder in reusable glass pipe called a “chillum.”
As the interview progressed, bud-tenders were busy explaining to a slew of customers the different kinds of marijuana that could be bought.
Nobody was high (as far as could be told), but everybody was happy.
“Our company is focused on educating the customers so they know what they are putting in their bodies,” Leighton said.
And it’s not just the young who rolled into the joint.
There were some gray-hairs, maybe even dating from the ‘70s!
One was Joann Perry from Pawtucket, who said she’s smoked weed since she was 16.
For her, 4/20 is a special day.
“It’s a time to celebrate and be happy,” she said.
And there’s a reason for her to be happy.
The drug has medicinal value, Perry said.
“It calms me down,” she said. “I love it.”
Pam Modeste is a “bud tender.”
April 20 is a day to celebrate legalization of the weed.
“Four-twenty to me means freedom from prohibition,” she said. “It’s a time to let loose and let the public know there are medicinal uses. It’s not just about smoking and getting high. It goes much deeper for me.”
In Massachusetts, medicinal marijuana became legal in 2012 and recreational pot did in 2016.
Out of the 50 states, 39 have legalized pot for medical and or recreational purposes.
A guy named Ben from Rhode Island said 4/20 is a day to be with friends.
A woman named Rachel from Massachusetts said “it’s a time to get together with people and hang out.”
Nicole Mena from Pawtucket said she buys the drug to ease her anxiety and depression.
For her, 4/20 is more of a personal day.
“Now that I’m older, it’s not about celebrations,” she said. “I smoke for medical reasons. It’s more personal. It does help.”
The second marijuana shop to open this month is TERPS on Forest Street in Attleboro.
Attleboro restricts pot shops to industrial zones, but the owners of TERPS lucked out with their location because, while it’s in an industrial zone, it borders a residential neighborhood and is a short walk from downtown.
The site was formerly occupied by a rundown industrial building.
Now it’s surrounded by a decorative fence with a deep green lawn rolling back from the street.
The shop had a soft opening on April 1 but a grand opening complete with a ribbon cutting is slated for Saturday at 10 a.m., Marketing Director Sydney Adams said.
And the grand opening will be quite the celebration with food trucks, a DJ playing music, raffles and games.
“Today’s 4/20 so it’s been pretty busy,” Adams said, adding that overall business has been “pretty good.”
She said the company’s bud tenders undergo a week-long training session, eight hours a day with tests to prove they’ve absorbed the necessary knowledge to transmit to customers.
Adams noted that each store tries to include some of the city’s culture.
She pointed out that a train trailing plumes of colorful smoke was painted on the wall, which reflects the train traffic rolling through the center of the city every day.
“Each store has its own vibe,” she said. “We try to tap into the culture of each town we open in.”
Monica Hernandez is a security associate at TERPS. She said marijuana legalization is what a generation has been fighting for. “Now we can enjoy it,” she said.