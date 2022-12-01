ATTLEBORO — Legalized recreational marijuana is a relatively new business in Massachusetts, and now it’s facing competition from over the state line in Rhode Island for the first time.
But local dispensaries are unlikely to see an immediate impact from the Ocean State’s efforts, one sales professional says.
“It’s going to take them a long time to get off the ground,” said Vincent DiMento, retail manager at Zahara Cannabis dispensary on Frank Mosberg Drive.
Zahara, which opened in the city’s industrial park six months ago, had to grow its business initially, DiMento said.
“It took us a bit to get to where we are,” he said.
While DiMento said he wasn’t authorized to disclose sales figures for Zahara, he did say an average sized dispensary in the state might see more than 300 customers a day. “It depends on the location and the day,” he said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the opening day of legal pot sales in Rhode Island, Zahara had not seen much of an impact from the new competition.
He said some people may check out the new offerings out of curiosity, but thinks Bay State customers will stick with the brands they know and like.
“Massachusetts has a much more established product line,” he said.
The state has had legal recreational marijuana for about four years. The first local dispensary, Nova Farms, opened on Extension Street in May 2020.
On Thursday, Mother Earth Wellness, just over the border in Pawtucket, had people waiting outside when it opened at 5 a.m., co-owner Joe Pakuris said. The store made its first recreational sale at 5:18 a.m.
Five stores are currently allowed to sell recreational cannabis products in Rhode Island, but the state could eventually have as many as 33, according to the law. Along with the outlet in Pawtucket, the stores authorized to open by the Rhode Island Office of Cannabis Regulation so far are in Central Falls, Providence, Portsmouth and Warwick. All had already been selling medical marijuana.
Mother Earth Wellness had welcomed about 300 customers by mid-morning, about 80% of whom were recreational buyers, Pakuris said.
“We’ve had a very successful day,” he said. “I think it has been a smooth transition and the state has done an excellent job of rolling out this program. Everything’s great.”
The law imposes a 10% state cannabis excise tax in addition to the 7% state sales tax and 3% local tax for the city or town in which the sale takes place. It’s expected to generate about $15 million in tax revenues in the first full fiscal year of sales.
The law prohibits smoking or vaping cannabis products in any public place where smoking or vaping of tobacco products are prohibited, and anywhere where there is potential harm to children. People are also not allowed to operate a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.
The legislation also provides for the expungement of any prior conviction for possession of cannabis that will be decriminalized.
About 20 states nationwide had approved recreational marijuana sales. Along with Massachusetts and Rhode Island, there’s Connecticut, where recreational pot has been legalized but sales are not expected to start until next year.
Not everyone is happy about the trend. State law enforcement agencies have expressed concern about the potential for more impaired motorists on the roads.
(Information from the Associated Press was used in this story)
