As a major snowstorm bears down on the region just a few days before winter officially kicks in Monday, residents are being urged to stay off the roads and let plow drivers do their jobs.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said that while snow is coming down, the streets are not going to be safe to drive.
Beginning Wednesday night through Thursday, between 10 and 15 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Attleboro area. Because the track of the storm is still being projected, more precise amounts are being assessed.
“People need to stay home as much as possible. As the snow is coming down, the snow removal operation is keeping the roads clear enough to allow first responders to get to an emergency,” Heroux said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
The mayor said it is impossible to keep the roads clear as the snow is still coming down. Once the snow stops, he said, workers will push the snow to the curbs.
“Once the streets are clear, we will begin the sidewalk operations,” Heroux said.
A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Norton for the storm moving in from the West.
Snowfall could range a couple inches or more an hour, weather experts warn.
The snow should be fluffy and dry as colder temperatures and gusty winds will accompany the storm, meteorologists say.
Heroux met with department heads Tuesday morning and said officials are monitoring the storm forecasts. They plan to call plow drivers Wednesday afternoon on when they should report to work on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, Heroux said.
The mayor said there will be fewer contracted plow contractors to help city workers than in the past because fewer younger drivers are willing to work on snow removal operations.
In the past, Heroux said, the city paid about 60 plow contractors. But now 45 have been hired, which he said accounts for about 15 percent of the overall snow removal effort.
Area police departments are also warning that winter parking bans are in effect and urge residents to make arrangements to park their vehicles off the streets.
In addition, officials are warning it is a good time to make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries for the winter season.
Fire officials are also asking residents to clean around hydrants near their homes which will save time in fighting a fire.
The coming storm will be quite a turnaround from Sunday that saw spring-like weather, with a record-tying high temperature of 62 degrees, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
Monday provided a bit of a transition with cold rain.
Any snow this week won’t be the first snow of the fall.
While unusual, 4 inches fell at the end of October, and it was the most snow for October in the record books kept by the city water department.
After a low of 14 overnight, Wednesday is pegged for a high of 28 and low of 23, with Thursday even colder at 23 and 14 degrees, according to The Weather Network.
