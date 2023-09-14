Thursday was a good day to dry out.
There was low humidity and bright warm sunshine all day long.
But Hurricane Lee was looming in the Atlantic and the “cone of uncertainty” was causing people to prepare just in case a wobble pushes it westward.
On Thursday, it was expected to pass by at least 100 miles off the Massachusetts coast, but the outer edges of the storm were forecast to hit the area Friday night into Saturday. It is expected to be mainly a wind event with up to 1 inch of rain.
It will be worse on Cape Cod.
The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Massachusetts from Woods Hole to Hull, which includes Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.
A Hurricane Watch was issued for Stonington, Maine, to the Canada border including New Brunswick to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island and Nova Scotia, from Digby to Medway Harbour.
Maine was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years as it prepared for 20-foot waves and winds gusting to 70 mph, along with more rain.
A dangerous storm surge was projected for Friday evening for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket Island, while the brunt of the storm was to arrive early Saturday.
National Grid was preparing for the storm by securing more than 500 field-based crews and more than 3,300 personnel as part of the company’s emergency response operations and preparedness activities. That includes overhead line, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down, transmission, and substation workers. National Grid’s internal crews will be supplemented by crews from Canada, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, and New Jersey, among others. As forecasts evolve, the company will continue to assess resource needs, the utility officials said Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Attleboro Public Works Department on Lamb Street was busy Thursday with residents filling sandbags to take back home — just in case.
Amy Letourneau filled seven or eight bags to help protect her mom’s house on Heritage Drive off Wilmarth Street.
She said drainage is bad and water leaks into her mom’s basement from a bulkhead.
“This is just in case the hurricane comes,” she said. “It’s nice the town is doing this.”
Letourneau said a group that left just before a reporter arrived loaded their truck with 25 sandbags.
Kyle Jackson and Sarah Tremblay were filling bags as well.
Jackson’s house is on Hope Avenue and the Seven Mile River runs nearby. The area was hit hard during Monday’s heavy rains.
“We had a little bit of flooding, but other people had it worse than we did,” he said. “I’d rather do this than clean out water from the basement later.”
With the ground saturated, water has no place to go so it accumulates pretty much everywhere, like the backyard of Tricia Viveiros on Stanley Street. From there, it flows into her basement.
“The yard can’t handle it,” she said.
She said the water leaks in along the back of her ranch-style home, which is at least 30 feet long, if not longer.
Nancy Moran moved from California to Attleboro three years ago.
“Out there we worry about earthquakes, not hurricanes or blizzards,” she said.
She was filling sandbags with the help of her son Ayden because there’s a swamp behind their home which, she fears, could cause problems in her home.
“We want to make sure our basement does not get flooded,” she said.
Attleboro DPW Superintendent Mike Tyler said his crews have been busy cleaning out all the culverts in case there is more rain than expected.
And he said his crews are assessing the roads and bridges to make sure they haven’t been damaged and that it will be safe to open them.
In North Attleboro, Mark Hollowell, the town’s public works superintendent, said the town is getting prepared.
“We’re making sure all of our equipment is ready,” he said. “This is going to be more of a windstorm than a rainstorm.”
Parts of North Attleboro were hit especially hard this week, with crews being forced to rescue people from flooded and stranded vehicles. The town ended up in the spotlight Tuesday when Gov. Maura Healey visited it because of Monday’s flooding.
Hollowell said all of the department’s chainsaws are being sharpened and gassed up in case they have to be put to work to remove toppled trees.
The trucks are loaded with barricades and traffic cones in case streets have to be shut down.
“We’re making sure all the basins are cleared,” he said, in case the town gets more rain than expected.
Meanwhile, the department is working with North Attleboro Electric to hire outside contractors if needed.
If there is more rain, the crews are ready, Hollowell said.
After Monday’s disaster the workers know where the flood zones are, he said.
“My guys are flood ready,” he said. “They know exactly where it floods.”
In Mansfield, Public Works Director Josh Reinke said the town was making sure all first responders are prepared.
“To prepare for the storm, for which we expect rain and high winds, we are making sure our responders are aware and our fleet of vehicles are all ready to respond should an emergency pop up,” he said.
In Foxboro, Public Works Director Chris Gallagher said the town is preparing just in case.
“Watching the forecasts showing it passing well east of the coast which is showing little to no impact for wind and rain,” he said. “With that said, we have been working around town to keep drainage structures clean and our tree and park division is making sure chainsaws are sharpened and fueled up.”